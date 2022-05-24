"Joel becomes Joel Embiid, now the troll the comedian takes over that locker room" - Gilbert Arenas goes after Philadelphia 76ers for getting rid of Jimmy Butler, asserts he "holds people accountable"

Jimmy Butler has earned a reputation around the league for his outspoken, candid and vehement demeanor. Matter of fact, a similar instance led to his departure from Philadelphia in 2019.

NBA veteran and former Washington Wizards guard, Gilbert Arenas recently appeared on the I am Athlete podcast, alongside former NFL athletes Brandon Marshall, LeSean McCoy and Adam Bernard "Pacman" Jones.

Among the topics of discussion was one which involved Butler and the fiasco which led to the Miami Heat forward's exit from the 76ers. Responding to LeSean McCoy's questions in relation to the 76ers, Gilbert Arenas had this to say.

Arenas began:

"This is where Philly went down, when y'all got rid of Jimmy Butler, that was the end of it. Why? Because he's got that dog because he has the dog, so he's really the apex in the locker room. So he's gonna hold Joel Embiid accountable of being in shape in the fourth quarter, passing the rock around. Don't blame your teammates. That's what Jimmy Butler does. They don't like Jimmy Butler because he holds people accountable."

Jimmy Butler has made a name for himself in the NBA, due to his aggressive and ruthless nature. The six-time NBA All-Star pays no attention to the theatrics and drama, and plays the game of basketball with only one intention in mind -- to win.

The former 76ers forward departed the Philadelphia-based franchise in the offseason of 2019. This came in the aftermath of 76ers Game 7 loss at the hands of Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors.

Many analysts and executives believe the exit took place as a direct result of issues with the front office. The Philly front office reportedly chose to extend Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons to long-term deals, effectively hanging Butler out to dry.

Arenas went on to finish:

"When you got rid of that, now Joel becomes Joel Embiid, now the troll, the comedian takes over that locker room. So you got to remember Jimmy Butler holds that in check, so you know you're not going to make fun of your teammate. You're not going to apologize to him. That's him. So what happens with Jimmy out of the way? Joel Embiid is the big force."

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Two

Jimmy "Buckets" eventually signed a long-term deal with the Miami Heat and imminently became the catalyst for the abundant success there. In his debut season with the franchise, Butler led the Heat to an Eastern Conference championship, as well as the NBA Finals.

However, the team fell just short, losing out to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

Following the finals heartbreak, the Miami Heat have resurrected themselves and are, once again, on the verge of setting foot in the NBA finals. In light of dominant displays in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Heat find themselves two victories away from the NBA Finals.

With Jimmy Butler playing at a world-class level in the postseason, the Miami Heat have a leader and commander to turn to when the going gets tough. Provided Butler can maintain these levels throughout, the Heat have a fantastic chance to go all the way.

