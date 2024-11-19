Joel Embiid calls $146,000,000 star NBA's best player over Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid showered Jimmy Butler with high praise, calling him the NBA's "best player" following the Philadelphia 76ers' 106-89 loss to the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center on Monday. Butler, returning to action after missing four games due to a right ankle injury, delivered a stellar performance that showcased his impact on both ends of the court.

Butler, who is currently on a three-year, $146 million contract, showed no signs of rust, dominating the game with an exceptional all-around display. The veteran forward scored 30 points on an efficient 12 attempts, including hitting his lone 3-point attempt. He added 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal while committing zero turnovers in 33 minutes.

Embiid, who played with Butler during the 2019 season, didn't hold back in his admiration. The Sixers' former MVP called him NBA's "best" player in the league, picking him over of reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Jimmy's Jimmy," Embiid said when asked about Butler's performance. "He does everything. Scoring, passing the ball. Commanding while being on the floor. Both sides of the floor.

"One of the best players in the league. Probably top five. Probably the best actually. Best player in the league. He's hard. He's hard to guard. You know, it takes the whole team."

Meanwhile, Butler remained modest as he reflected on his outstanding individual performance, which played a pivotal role in helping the Heat overcome a 19-point deficit and secure a morale-boosting victory.

"I think I just did what I’m supposed to do at a decent level today," Butler said after the game.

Jimmy Butler in 2024-25 season

Jimmy Butler delivered his most impressive performance of the 2024-25 season on Monday against his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Before this game, Butler had struggled to find his rhythm, averaging 16.1 points per game across eight appearances, with a dismal 15.4% shooting accuracy from beyond the arc.

The injury-enforced break seemed to have revitalized the veteran forward as he returned with renewed energy and determination. Following his season-best outing against Joel Embiid and the Sixers, Butler's season averages improved to 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

His shooting efficiency also saw a boost, rising to 50.0% from the field, including 21.4% from 3-point range.

Heat fans will be eager to see Butler maintain this level of performance as the season progresses. The star forward is set to take the court again when the Miami Heat face the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

