Joel Embiid destroys naysayers with savage statement after explosive comeback to NBA: "I guess I just gotta fit in"

Joel Embiid calmly called out his critics while speaking to the media after his solid comeback game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Embiid last played for the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 22 during the 2024-25 season. He missed the rest of that campaign after undergoing an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.Embiid returned to action on Friday, taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Philadelphia’s final game of the preseason. The 76ers won 126-110 as the 2023 MVP recorded 14 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals.Speaking after the game, Embiid was asked about his playmaking as he made several outlet passes, helping his team set the pace with easy baskets. While answering, he took a dig at his critics, citing their view of how he’s not a top-100 player in the NBA.“According to a lot of your peers, I’m not even a top 100 basketball player in the league,” Embiid said. “So, I guess I just gotta fit in and see where I can help the team win basketball games. If that’s playing defense, stretching the floor, that’s what I’m going to do.”The media have largely counted out Joel Embiid in light of his recurring injuries that have held him back from achieving substantial postseason success in Philadelphia. Entering his 10th season in the league, he has yet to lead the team past the conference semifinals.He was still highly rated after winning the MVP award in 2023. But many major publications have ranked Embiid far below his ranking ahead of last season. ESPN’s list for the 2025-26 season has seen him fall from No. 8 to No. 47. Meanwhile, The Ringer did not list the 76ers center on its list of the top 100 players in the NBA ahead of the new season.&quot;I’m just happy to touch the basketball&quot;: Joel Embiid on returning to basketball after an extended recovery periodFriday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves marked Joel Embiid's first NBA appearance in seven months. Speaking to the media after the 76ers' win, Embiid expressed gratitude after yet another injury, saying that he is in a &quot;good space.&quot;&quot;I’m just in a good space mentally, physically,&quot; Embiid said. &quot;… I’m just happy to touch the basketball and be able to play basketball and do what I love.”After returning for the 76ers' preseason finale, Joel Embiid is also expected to be available for the team's season opener against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.