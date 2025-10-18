  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Joel Embiid
  • Joel Embiid destroys naysayers with savage statement after explosive comeback to NBA: "I guess I just gotta fit in"

Joel Embiid destroys naysayers with savage statement after explosive comeback to NBA: "I guess I just gotta fit in"

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 18, 2025 11:39 GMT
Joel Embiid destroys naysayers with savage statement after explosive NBA comeback
Joel Embiid destroys naysayers with savage statement after explosive NBA comeback (Credits: Getty)

Joel Embiid calmly called out his critics while speaking to the media after his solid comeback game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Embiid last played for the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 22 during the 2024-25 season. He missed the rest of that campaign after undergoing an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Ad

Embiid returned to action on Friday, taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Philadelphia’s final game of the preseason. The 76ers won 126-110 as the 2023 MVP recorded 14 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals.

Speaking after the game, Embiid was asked about his playmaking as he made several outlet passes, helping his team set the pace with easy baskets. While answering, he took a dig at his critics, citing their view of how he’s not a top-100 player in the NBA.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“According to a lot of your peers, I’m not even a top 100 basketball player in the league,” Embiid said. “So, I guess I just gotta fit in and see where I can help the team win basketball games. If that’s playing defense, stretching the floor, that’s what I’m going to do.”
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

The media have largely counted out Joel Embiid in light of his recurring injuries that have held him back from achieving substantial postseason success in Philadelphia. Entering his 10th season in the league, he has yet to lead the team past the conference semifinals.

He was still highly rated after winning the MVP award in 2023. But many major publications have ranked Embiid far below his ranking ahead of last season. ESPN’s list for the 2025-26 season has seen him fall from No. 8 to No. 47. Meanwhile, The Ringer did not list the 76ers center on its list of the top 100 players in the NBA ahead of the new season.

Ad

"I’m just happy to touch the basketball": Joel Embiid on returning to basketball after an extended recovery period

Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves marked Joel Embiid's first NBA appearance in seven months. Speaking to the media after the 76ers' win, Embiid expressed gratitude after yet another injury, saying that he is in a "good space."

Ad
"I’m just in a good space mentally, physically," Embiid said. "… I’m just happy to touch the basketball and be able to play basketball and do what I love.”

After returning for the 76ers' preseason finale, Joel Embiid is also expected to be available for the team's season opener against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications