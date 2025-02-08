Joel Embiid gets into heated exchange with $16,365,150 Sixers teammate as tempers flare 

The Philadelphia 76ers had their star trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey available for just the 11th time this season, but it didn’t translate into success. Instead, they suffered a blowout loss to the Cade Cunningham-less Detroit Pistons. To make matters worse, tensions boiled over on the bench, as Embiid and Kelly Oubre Jr. got into a heated exchange.

The frustration boiled over after Pistons wing Malik Beasley easily drove to the basket in a 2-on-1 situation against Embiid and Oubre. The Sixers immediately called a timeout, but as the players returned to the bench, Embiid and Oubre engaged in a heated back-and-forth.

Oubre, who has been one of the Sixers’ most reliable players this season in the first year of his two-year, $16.4 million contract, stood his ground. Joel Embiid, visibly frustrated, got in his face and pointed aggressively, but Oubre didn’t back down.

Despite the tense moment, the two players eventually hugged it out after the exchange.

Still, the Sixers' lackluster effort played a major role in their 125-112 defeat.

The loss dropped the Sixers to 20-31, keeping them 1.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Pistons improved to 26-26, holding firm as the sixth seed in the East.

Sixers disappoint in Detroit despite Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey combining for 50

Joel Embiid was a bit rusty but still contributed offensively with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists on 7-for-18 shooting. Tyrese Maxey also shined with 27 points on 45% shooting, adding four 3-pointers and seven assists, but both finished with a team-worst minus-19.

Paul George disappointed in 30 minutes of play, scoring just 14 points on 10 shots and recording only one rebound. Newly acquired guard Quentin Grimes played well off the bench, scoring 14 points on nine shot attempts.

Malik Beasley had a career-best performance for the Pistons, scoring 36 points and making nine of his 19 attempts from beyond the arc.

Without Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris stepped up with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Ausar Thompson added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Jalen Duren posted a double-double with 13 points and 13 assists, while Simone Fontecchio and Isaiah Stewart contributed 10 points apiece off the bench.

The Pistons dominated the glass 61-43 and outscored the Sixers 52-36 in points in the paint, as Philadelphia struggled defensively in the interior. Detroit also held a 22-10 edge in fast-break points and led by as many as 34.

