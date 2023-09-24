Joel Embiid gets roughly 2 weeks deadline to pick France over USA for representing in 2024 Paris Olympics

Joel Embiid continues to strengthen his status as one of the most elite big men in the NBA today.

During his MVP season in 2022-23, the Philadelphia 76ers star averaged 33.1 points and 10.2 rebounds rebounds per game. It then makes sense why both Team USA and France are eagerly waiting on Embiid's decision on which country to represent in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Interestingly, the President of the French Basketball Federation, Jean-Pierre Siutat, has set a deadline of Oct. 10 for the big man's decision in an interview on RMC Sport's "Stephen Time."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We are working on it," Siutat said, "and we have a firm desire to do it. We have set the date of Oct. 10 for a response."

Expand Tweet

Following the disappointing result of the 2023 FIBA World Cup for France, it aligns with Siutat's vision for Joel Embiid to choose France for next year's Olympics. The 2024 Paris Olympics is shaping up to be a possible redemption journey for France's Basketball Team.

Be that as it may, USA basketball will easily become a formidable opponent in the scenario that Embiid picks to represent the country.

Joel Embiid on his decision regarding which country to play for in the 2024 Paris Olympics

As USA Basketball and France await Joel Embiid's decision, the six-time All-Star previously talked about the matter in a BasketNews article in January.

"I've been asked this question a lot before. ... At the international level, it's a good thing that I acquired French nationality," Embiid said.

"Yes, it would be a nice sequence if I win a title with the Sixers before. A World Cup title this summer or Olympic gold next year would be really good. But I don't know what will happen by then because if I win in the NBA, I can be very tired. So, it will depend on my body too."

At the time, the Sixers were in the process of working their way towards an NBA championship. However, they were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

From his comments alone, Joel Embiid appreciates the idea that he has options to choose from when it comes to representing a country at the international level. However, he has yet to follow up on these comments that he made.

Whether there is pressure on the Sixers' big man to make a decision or not, France will be waiting for his final answer on Oct. 10.