"Joel Embiid heard all of us crowning Jokic" - Kendrick Perkins leaves the internet in splits with a hilarious take on Joel Embiid's 40-piece against Chicago Bulls

Kendrick Perkins gave his side an appreciation for Joel Embiid after the center scored 43 points for the Philadelphia 76ers in their 121-106 win against the Chicago Bulls. He stated that Embiid's monstrous performance came in response to Nikola Jokic's stellar 46 point performance over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, for which he received a lot of praise from the media.

Embiid and Jokic are in the race to win the MVP trophy and every big performance from them goes under notice. Perkins has been a big admirer of Joel Embiid's game and praises him after every big scoring night.

Jojo was dominant for the 76ers in their game against the Bulls, as he shot 55.6% shooting from the field. He also grabbed 15 rebounds and contributed with two steals and three blocks in 36 minutes. Perkins sent out a tweet after the special performance, which read as:

"Joel Embiid heard all of us crowning Jokic today and decided to give the Bulls an easy 43 cheesesteaks, 14 orders of fries and another L to go! God Bless America and carry on…"

Joel Embiid has been terrific for the Philadelphia 76ers throughout the 2021-22 season. He leads the league in scoring with 29.7 PPG in 52 appearances. The 27-year-old has combined well with James Harden and the duo looks set to make some noise in the playoffs. Harden makes things a lot easier for Embiid, as he can do both play-making and also go on scoring sprees, which help the team collectively.

The 76ers are now placed second in the East with a 40-24 record. With just 18 games left, they look like a side capable of finishing at the top of the East. However, for that to happen, both Embiid and Harden will have to continue playing well for the 76ers.

They have some tough fixtures coming up. If they manage to get the better of their opponents there, the Philadelphia 76ers could be on their way to the top of the East for the second time in a row.

This is his 10th game this season with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds, the most in the NBA.

Can Joel Embiid win his first MVP trophy this season?

Joel Embiid has led the Philadelphia 76ers wonderfully well this season. The team came into the preseason with the controversy surrounding Ben Simmons and when the season started, they were marred by injuries and covid protocols. However, keeping all of that aside, Embiid and the 76ers stayed focused on playing good basketball.

He began dominating his opponents and scored inside the paint with ease. Over the past couple of years, Joel Embiid has developed a big bag of skills and has put all of them to use in his quest to prove to people that he has a terrific mid-range game.

His brilliance, followed by the resilience of the 76ers helped them stay competitive and after months of speculation, they finally managed to move Ben Simmons away and get James Harden in a trade at the deadline.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers LET 'EM KNOW WHOSE HOUSE THIS IS, JO. LET 'EM KNOW WHOSE HOUSE THIS IS, JO. https://t.co/OMGQE86HXb

This has proven to be beneficial for both teams, but only time will tell which team thrives with the players they get. As far as Embiid's race to the MVP race is concerned, he is up against the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. Both have won the trophy previously and know what it feels like.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers Joel parting the Red Sea. Joel parting the Red Sea. 🌊 https://t.co/uRnGx8SwpH

If he has to overcome the stiff challenge laid by them, Joel Embiid will have to keep putting up dominant performances and lead the 76ers to the top seed in the East. He missed out on the trophy last time because of the lack of games played.

This time, however, he has his eyes on the prize and is coming all guns blazing to grab the trophy and write his name in the history books.

