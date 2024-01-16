Joel Embiid Injury Update: Is Philadelphia 76ers star cleared against Denver Nuggets? (January 16)

Joel Embiid is expected to play for the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night when they take on Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets in the battle between the last two NBA regular season MVPs. Embiid is not listed in the Sixers' injury report ahead of their game against the Nuggets.

However, Philadelphia 76ers fans are keeping an eye on three players who are reportedly listed as "day-to-day" by ESPN but were ruled out on Monday against the Houston Rockets.

Jaden Springer is currently dealing with right ankle tendinitis, while Mo Bamba has a knee injury, and new acquisition Kenneth Lofton Jr. is feeling some pain in his shoulder.

The said players took the night off against the Rockets, but could eventually see action in the tail end of the Sixers' back-to-back home stand against the Nuggets if they get cleared.

Also ruled out for the Rockets game was Robert Covington, who is also nursing a knee injury. ESPN is projecting that he will likely sit out the game against the Denver Nuggets as well.

On the other hand, as confirmed by coach Nick Nurse to USA Today's Ky Carlin, De'Anthony Melton will miss at least one week of action to recover from a back injury.

Joel Embiid injury update

Joel Embiid has been plagued with injuries at least for the past three months, including this January.

He dealt with a hip injury in the middle of November and suffered his first swollen knee on Dec. 10 before hurting his ankle ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers' Christmas night clash against the Miami Heat. His most recent injury was another knee swelling he suffered last week.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid twisted his ankle in a Jan. 5 encounter between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks. Embiid missed three straight games, including the one against the Sacramento Kings due to the knee inflammation.

Despite Embiid's absence, the Sixers blew out the Kings, and as an added good news, he joined the Sixers practice ahead of their clash with the Rockets.

After his status was upgraded to "questionable" the day before the Rockets game, Embiid made a return and helped the Sixers win 124-115, with 41 points alongside 10 rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal.

The fact that his name is now slashed from the Sixers' injury report for Tuesday is a sure sign that Embiid is 100 percent healthy again.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The game between the Denver Nuggets and the Philadelphia 76ers will be aired nationally on TNT.

TNT will have the exclusive broadcast of the game, that is, the game will be shown in Denver and Philadelphia on the said national TV station as well.

