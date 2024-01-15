Joel Embiid Injury Update: Latest on reigning MVP's status for key game vs Houston Rockets (January 15)

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid has been one of the main names missing game time for the Philadelphia 76ers. A knee injury has forced the center to miss three consecutive games for the team in which two of the results went against them as they were beaten by the Utah Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks.

The Embiid-less Sixers regrouped to beat the Sacramento Kings and will most likely have to do it again when they take on the Houston Rockets in an interconference clash on Monday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly.

According to ESPN's updated injury list and Sixers Wire, Embiid is listed as questionable ahead of the matchup against the Rockets. The other names on the injury report are Kenneth Lofton Jr and Robert Covington — both ruled out of the contest alongside DeAnthony Melton. Mo Bamba is doubtful.

Joel Embiid injury update

Joel Embiid returned to practice for the Sixers on Sunday and has been listed as questionable for the game due to left knee inflammation.

Head coach Nick Nurse said the big was a full participant at practice, and the consensus is that he would take the court against the Rockets, and chances are that he might be on a minutes restriction.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid missed four games for Philadelphia between Dec. 25 to 30 with a right ankle sprain. He returned to action against the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks but was ruled out with a swollen right knee on Jan. 6 again. Overall, he has missed 10 games this season for the Sixers. Embiid later admitted that he had twisted his knee against the Knicks

When will Joel Embiid return?

After being listed as questionable, Joel Embiid is expected to play against the Rockets after taking part in full practice. This season, the center has been a force for the side averaging 34.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists.

If the Sixers can get him back, that will be a massive boost, as they will look to solidify their place in the Top five in the East. The Sixers have been off to a brilliant start in the 2023-24 season and will be looking to continue to build on that good run.

Where to watch Rockets vs 76ers?

The Houston Rockets (19-19) play the Philadelphia 76ers (24-13) at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, January 15, 2024. Tip-off is slated for 1:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and Space City Home Network. The game can also be streamed live on fuboTV.

As for the players to watch out for, expect Embiid to play and cause problems for Houston, and for the visitors, Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet are some names to keep an eye out on.

