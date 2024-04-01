Joel Embiid Injury Update: NBA Insider provides positive news on former MVP's ahead of OKC Thunder

Through the first half of the season, Joel Embiid looked well on his way to another MVP trophy. However, things changed after he suffered and injury against the Golden State Warriors. After being sidelined for weeks, a positive update has come out regarding his status.

Reports emerged Monday morning that Embiid is expected to make his return to action at some point this week. Shams Charania cited Tuesday against the OKC Thunder as the Philadelphia 76ers star's first game back in the lineup.

Joel Embiid has been recovering from a knee injury that happened at the end of January. It occurred when Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga awkwardly fell on him while battling for a loose ball.

Before getting hurt, Embiid was in the midst of a historic offensive season. Along with a dominant streak of 30-point, 10-rebound games, the reigning MVP notched a career-high 70 points against the San Antonio Spurs.

In total, Embiid has played in 35 games this year. With just two weeks to go in the regular season, his averages sit at 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Due to the NBA's new 65-game rule, Embiid is not eligible for seasonal awards such as MVP or All-NBA.

Joel Embiid set to make return just in time for the postseason

After trading James Harden to the LA Clippers for a group of veterans, the Philadelphia 76ers looked poised to contend for a title. Joel Embiid was once again playing at an elite level, and Tyrese Maxey had blossomed into an All-Star. However, things took a sharp turn when Embiid went down against the Warriors.

Without the services of their top player, the Philadelphia 76ers have had to try and stay afloat. Before Embiid got hurt, they had a comfortable lead at third place in the Eastern Conference. Now, they sit in seventh and look like they'll have to go through the play-in tournament.

Sitting just two games out of sixth place, the Sixers still could change their playoff fate. Getting Embiid back for this final stretch should be a huge boost for the team. Most importantly, he has some time to get ready before the playoffs officially get underway.

If Joel Embiid is able to suit up against the OKC Thunder, he'll have seven games to shake the rust off. The Sixers are still in a tough spot, but things are starting to look up for them. With Embiid back, they have a small chance to build some positive momentum heading into the playoffs.

Embiid remained hopeful through this entire process that he'd play again this season, and now it looks like reality. That said, the superstar center now has a tall task ahead of him. With just two weeks to prep, Embiid has to get himself ready to lead the Sixers into the playoffs.