Joel Embiid injury update: NBA insider reports grim timeline for 76ers MVP

Before Joel Embiid suffered an injury, he seemed poised to secure his consecutive NBA MVP award. According to a report, by Ramona Shelburne from ESPN, the talented athlete is not close to returning to the court. Additionally, he could make a comeback towards the latter part of the season, giving him a chance to play before the playoffs begin.

The Philadelphia 76ers are facing some obstacles as they anticipate his return to the team. In the 34 games he has played this season, Embiid has been scoring an average of 35.3 points with a shooting accuracy of 50.4% including a 3-point percentage of 33.9%. Additionally, he has been making contributions by averaging 11.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

On January 30, 2024, Joel Embiid sustained an injury to the meniscus of his knee during the closing moments of a regular season match-up, against the Golden State Warriors. Following a dive for a ball after a turnover Warriors forward, Jonathan Kuminga inadvertently landed on Embiid's knee leading to the 76ers star center being sidelined for an extended period thereafter.

Subsequently, on February 6, 2024, the reigning NBA MVP underwent surgery to address the damage to his knee. Is presently in the process of recuperating. Injury setbacks have been a recurring challenge for Joel Embiid given his history of issues.

His current health status not only jeopardizes his chances at securing another MVP title but also his team's aspirations of making a deep playoff run and contending for the NBA Championship.

Philadelphia 76ers' record without Joel Embiid

This season, the Philadelphia 76ers have secured 10 victories out of 30 games when Embiid was absent, averaging 109.7 points during those matchups. Currently placed in the Eastern Conference standings with four wins in their 10 games, the Sixers are holding their ground.

Tyrese Maxey has embraced offensive responsibilities for the team and is giving his all. The absence of key player Joel Embiid is evident despite players like Kyle Lowry, Tobias Harris and Paul Reed stepping up while he is out.

Playoff competition poses different challenges with intensified strategies from rival teams, which can force Philadelphia to adapt accordingly. The 76ers organization is handling Embiid's return to action on the court cautiously.

