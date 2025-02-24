Joel Embiid Injury Update: NBA insider reveals worrisome news on 76ers star's knee situation

It appears that Philadelphia 76ers fans will have to wait for a while until MVP-caliber Joel Embiid returns to the hardwood. Embiid is currently having arguably the worst season of his career. He's been dealing with a nagging knee injury that is disrupting the flow of his game.

The star man acquired the injury prior to the commencement of the 2024-25 season. Since then, Joel Embiid has been playing limited minutes and has been heavily sidelined for the majority of the season. This was due to the treatment he's been taking throughout the season. Embiid playing on the court on Saturday served as a test of whether or not he was ready to make a comeback.

Unfortunately for him, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that it's unlikely that Embiid will make a full recovery anytime soon. Charania revealed that whatever treatment the 76ers star was undergoing throughout his recovery phase hasn't provided any improvement to his injured knee.

"The 76ers and Joel Embiid are consulting doctors and considering alternative options on his injured knee, sources tell ESPN," Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Sides have hoped for progress in Embiid’s body, but his efforts to play and current treatments, including injections, have not provided any improvement."

Joel Embiid shows no improvement in shocking loss against the Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers took on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. It was a wild matchup between the two as the Nets came up with an upset victory over the 76ers, who had the home-court advantage. Nic Claxton shocked the fans in attendance with a buzzer-beating floater to ice the game 105-103.

While many players got to rest during the NBA All-Star break, it seems that Joel Embiid didn't recover in a way that everyone had hoped for. In the Sixers' first game back from the break, they took on the defending champions, the Boston Celtics. Embiid had a poor performance, scoring 15 points and only making three out of nine of his shot attempts.

It was a similar story for Embiid on Saturday against Brooklyn as he only scored 14 points in 31 minutes of play. He shot the ball worse against the Nets, only sinking four out of 13 shot attempts. Despite his enthusiasm to play, it's clear that the 76ers star can't efficiently play through his nagging knee injury.

