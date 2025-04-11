Joel Embiid Injury Update: NBA insider shares latest status of 76ers star's knee setback post surgery

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Wednesday, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported. Stein said the Sixers are expected to re-evaluate Embiid - who was operated by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow of NYU Langone Sports Medicine Center - after six weeks.

Dr. Glashow has also worked with LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who suffered a torn ACL in 2021.

Due to several lower body injuries, Joel Embiid could only play in 19 games during the 2024–25 NBA season. The one-time MVP was shut down for the rest of the campaign because of his injuries. The decision came from the management as they hoped to bring more attention to their franchise star's health.

The big man decided to undergo arthroscopic surgery last week. ESPN's Shams Charania reported about Embiid and revealed that the All-Star center and the organization are working on keeping him healthy. The seven-time All-Star and the Philly team met with doctors and explored the best treatment for his knees.

Joel Embiid - in his 19 games this season - averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. This followed the 2023-24 season - 39 games - as he missed a sizeable number of games because of his injuries.

The Sixers decided to bench Joel Embiid for the duration of the season in the hopes that he would return the following year.

Musical artist believes Joel Embiid deserves one more year before the Sixers can give up on him

Because of Joel Embiid's injuries, his future career - especially in Philadelphia - is at stake.

There were plenty of expectations for the center and his co-stars this season - Paul George and Tyrese Maxey. However, both players - like Embiid - endured injury-plagued seasons as George only played for 41 games and Maxey appeared in 52 contests.

FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" featured Breland as their special guest on Friday. The musical artist gave his take on how he'd handle the Philly franchise if he were in control as a general manager.

"Probably, personally gonna offload Paul George," Breland said. "I just feel like that contract is just a little too steep for the level of prodcution we're getting at this moment... I think we gotta continue to try and go younger.

"I'm giving Joel Embiid one more season... I'mma give him one more chance just based on what he's put thus far. But I definitely think we gotta try and build around some of these younger guys."

No one is sure how Joel Embiid can recover from the plethora of injuries he's sustained. But fans like Breland believe Embiid deserves one more shot before they transition and fixate their focus someplace else.

