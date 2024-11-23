Joel Embiid Injury Update: Sixers provide major news on former MVP's unexpected absence

Joel Embiid sat out the Philadelphia 76ers’ Friday morning shootaround due to left knee injury management. Embiid wasn’t on the team’s injury report on Thursday ahead of their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, so many were surprised by his questionable status. Half an hour before tip-off, the 76ers decided to rule him out.

Kyle Neubeck reported the latest on the former MVP’s status in a post on X/Twitter:

“Joel Embiid is managing swelling in his left knee. In consultation with the team’s medical staff, Embiid missed tonight’s game and will miss Sunday’s game. He is receiving treatment and further updates on his status will be provided early next week.”

Embiid has played in four of the 76ers’ 14 games this season. They are 0-4 when he is on the roster. "The Process" didn’t feature in training camp and sat out the preseason to manage his surgically repaired left knee. Just as he was ready to play, the NBA suspended him for three games for shoving a reporter.

What the Philadelphia 76ers’ long-term plan about Embiid’s injury is anybody’s guess. Neubeck added:

“I assume you'll all forgive me if I forego posting about the rest of this game given that "The Plan" rests on keeping a guy healthy for the playoffs who couldn't get through 2 games in a week without swelling in his knee.”

After a 106-89 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday, Embiid said that something has to be done with their record. He played his best game of the season on Wednesday but the 76ers still lost 117-111 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Philly’s 2-12 overall record is the worst in the NBA before the game against the Nets.

When will Joel Embiid return?

As Neubeck reported, Embiid will sit out Philadelphia’s game against the LA Clippers on Sunday. If the swelling in his knee subsides, he could suit up on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.

Despite their record, the 76ers will likely not rush Embiid to return. They will err on the side of caution as they have done so often. The problem with the careful approach this season is they might not even make the playoffs considering the injury to Paul George.

Fans can only wait for further updates from the 76ers regarding Embiid’s status.

