Joel Embiid Injury Update: Will the NBA MVP be available against Charlotte Hornets (January 20, 2024)

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a four-game winning streak right now and fortunately for them and their fans, Joel Embiid does not appear to be slowing down as the season rolls along. The reigning MVP was unavailable during their losses to the Utah Jazz (Jan. 6) and Atlanta Hawks (Jan. 10) and for a third straight game against the Sacramento Kings (Jan. 12) which his team ended up winning.

However, Embiid made a statement upon his return against the Houston Rockets (Jan. 15) by scoring 41 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He followed it up with another massive scoring performance against the Denver Nuggets (Jan. 16) as he showed up for another 41-point performance. Then in today's game against the Orlando Magic, Embiid shined once again by dropping 36 points.

Joel Embiid injury update: Will he play against the Charlotte Hornets

The Cameroonian Center is no longer listed on the 76ers' injury report and the team has not provided any further updates on him that indicate he could miss time. The team should expect their superstar to be available against the Hornets and based on the last three games where he has scored 36 points or more each time, it is safe to say that he is playing at a hundred percent.

The 76ers, who are currently third in the East (27-13), need him to sustain their position in the Eastern Conference as they look to overtake the Milwaukee Bucks in the standings who are only one win ahead of them.

Joel Embiid is the clear leader of the team as he is averaging 35.1 ppg, 11.6 rpg, and 6.1 apg on 53.8% shooting from the field and 36.1% from downtown. He is also valuable for his team on defense as he is averaging 1.1 spg and 1.9 bpg.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Embiid was first listed as questionable against the Utah Jazz due to swelling on his left knee. According to him, he sustained the injury during their Jan. 5 matchup against the New York Knicks.

Eventually, he returned to practice on Sunday (Jan. 14) and despite still being listed as questionable against the Rockets, made a very triumphant return to help his team win in back-to-back games.

Joel Embiid's most recent absence is the third time that he has missed a stretch of games due to injuries this season. He first missed a back-to-back on Dec. 11-12 after tweaking his knee. Then he missed a four-game stretch at the end of last year (Dec. 25-30) due to an ankle injury he sustained during their Dec. 22 matchup against the Raptors.

How to watch 76ers vs. Hornets

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets will tip-off at 8:00 AM ET at the Spectrum Arena, home of the 76ers. For those who will not be able to watch the game live, the game will be streamed on NBA League Pass. The game will also be televised locally on NBCSP and BSSE-CHA.

This will be the second time that they will face each other this season, with the first being a resounding victory for the 76ers, winning 135-82.

