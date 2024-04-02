Joel Embiid Injury Update: Will reigning NBA MVP play vs Thunder? (April 2)

Joel Embiid's return is one of the key talking points ahead of Tuesday's Philadelphia 76ers-OKC Thunder game at the Wells Fargo Center. Embiid has been missing in action since Jan. 30 with a knee injury. The 76ers keenly await his return after slumping to eighth in the standings with a 40-35 record.

They were cruising before his injury issues and were likely to seal a homecourt berth in the playoffs again with a 29-16 record. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Embiid could be returning against the Thunder, leaving 76ers fans abuzz. Here's a look at what the 76ers injury says about the same:

Joel Embiid injury update: Will reigning NBA MVP play vs Thunder?

Embiid will not play against the Thunder on Tuesday night. He will continue to be on the sidelines per the Sixers' injury report. The official injury report status on Embiid has contradicted multiple reports of his potential return against the Thunder. The reigning NBA MVP may not have been 100% cleared for this contest. Embiid's next chance to suit up will be against the Miami Heat away on Thursday.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Embiid suffered a meniscus tear on Jan. 30 against the Golden State Warriors in a 119-107 loss. Jonathan Kuminga fell on Embiid's injured left knee late on, aggravating the injury. The 76ers star has missed 29 games since then. The Sixers have gone 11-18. He will miss his 30th consecutive game on Tuesday night.

Tyrese Maxey also questionable for Sixers

The Sixers could be without Tyrese Maxe, with Joel Embiid for Tuesday's clash. Maxey is questionable with a left hip tightness issue. The All-Star guard missed Sunday's 135-120 game as well. Philadelphia could succumb to another loss if Maxey is also sidelined.

The Thunder have been solid at putting away weaker opponents and injured teams this season, contributing to their top position in the Western Conference standings. OKC is 52-22 on the season, riding behind a 3-1 streak in its last five games.

The Sixers, meanwhile, have had only two wins in their last seven games. They don't have the depth or firepower without Maxey and Embiid to have a prominent chance of prevailing against the Thunder.

How to watch OKC Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

TNT and TruTV will broadcast the OKC Thunder-Philadelphia 76ers game nationally, while Bally Sports OK and NBC Sports Philadelphia will carry out local coverage. Fans abroad can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET.