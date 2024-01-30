Joel Embiid Injury Update: Will reigning NBA MVP return vs. Warriors? (January 30)

Joel Embiid's status to return for the Philadelphia 76ers for Tuesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors is uncertain. Embiid traveled with the team for their four-game West Coast trip but hasn't suited up in the first two games.

He was a late scratch on Saturday against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, for which he got tremendous flak. Embiid wasn't on the injury report until 15 minutes before tip-off. He was all set to suit up but reportedly the medical staff held him back as they felt the reigning NBA MVP wasn't fit to play.

The injury also kept him out of Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Sixers lost 111-105 vs. the Nuggets and 130-104 against the 14-33 Trail Blazers without Embiid.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joel Embiid injury update: Will 76ers All-Star center suit up vs. Warriors?

Joel Embiid faced the NBA world's vitriol for not suiting up on the road against MVP rival Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets. Embiid missed a game against the Nuggets away for the fourth consecutive season. The late scratch made it seem as if he was dodging playing against Jokic.

However, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne cleared the air, saying that Embiid was held back for viable reasons. She said Embiid couldn't even jump during his pre-game warmups because of his lingering knee issue and was held back against his wishes. Shelburne said that Embiid was bothered by the injury on Jan. 25 against the Indiana Pacers, but he played that game.

Embiid's status for the game against the Warriors remains questionable. He's had five days of rest since he last played, so it remains to be seen if he's feeling comfortable enough to prevail against his injury and suit up.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Embiid has been one of the most injury-prone superstars in the NBA. However, he's battled those issues and played whenever possible. He's had constant problems with his knee, though. The situation wasn't any different this year. Embiid has a knee soreness issue since Dec. 10. He re-aggravated it on Jan. 6.

Embiid has missed five of his 12 games because of the knee problem. Tuesday could be his sixth missed game because of it.

Joel Embiid's back-to-back and DPOY chances looking slimmer

Embiid could have been on the verge of being a back-to-back MVP or a DPOY this season. However, his chances of winning either award are hanging by a thread.

According to the new CBA rules, a player has to appear in at least 65 games. Embiid has missed 12 games already. If the Sixers star misses five more games, the six-time NBA All-Star won't be eligible for end-of-season honors, including All-NBA teams.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!