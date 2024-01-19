Joel Embiid Injury Update: Will reigning NBA MVP suit up against Orlando Magic? (January 19)

Joel Embiid is not on the Philadelphia 76ers’ injury report for Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid dealt with a knee injury recently that kept him out of three straight games against the Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings. The reigning MVP, however, made a return Monday against the Houston Rockets. Embiid had a double-double (41 points and 10 rebounds) in the 124-115 win.

Embiid is having another MVP-caliber season with averages of 35.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 steals.

With Philly placed third in the East with a 26-13 record, Joel Embiid is the favorite to repeat as regular-season MVP. The big man, however, has to ensure he reaches the 65-game mark to qualify for the award. He has missed 10 out of the 76ers’ 39 games in 2023-24.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Embiid should play Friday, Philly isn’t without injury concerns. The 76ers have five players on their injury report. Mo Bamba (knee), Robert Covington (knee) and De’Anthony Melton (back) are out. Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be out as well after being assigned to the G League. Jaden Springer is questionable with an ankle injury.

Joel Embiid injury update

Embiid managed to stay off the injury report after missing three games recently. He made a strong comeback with back-to-back 41-point performances. He is crucial to the Philadelphia 76ers’ hopes of winning a title and his availability will decide if Philly can compete in an Eastern Conference that has teams such as the Boston Celtics (32-9), Milwaukee Bucks (28-13) and Cleveland Cavaliers (24-15).

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Embiid suffered a knee injury that kept him out of three games. Before that, an ankle injury kept him out for four games between Dec. 25 and Dec. 30. He also missed two games between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 with an illness. Embiid was also dealing with a hip injury to start the season that kept him out against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 22.

Embiid gets statement win against Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets

In a matchup between perennial MVP candidates Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic on Tuesday, Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers got a 126-121 win at home. More than the win itself, it was Embiid’s domination that instilled belief in Philly fans for a long playoff run.

The reigning MVP had 41 points and 10 assists in the win. Jokic finished the game with 25 points, 19 rebounds and three assists.

Embiid spoke about his rivalry with Jokic after the game:

“It's funny, because Twitter, we have a war going on between Philly fans and Denver fans. It's funny because both of us are just like, who cares? We want to play basketball and win some games. But he deserves (the praise). Until you knock him down, that's the best in the league.

"He's the finals MVP. Until you take that away, he can claim that. But then again, I also believe in myself.”

With both teams playing great basketball in the first half of the season, will we see Embiid and Jokic face off in the NBA Finals in June?

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!