Joel Embiid provides update, says playing tonight 'a possibility'

Joel Embiid, after being sidelined in Game 1 of the semifinals round against the Boston Celtics, provided an update regarding his playing status ahead of the matchup for Game 2, as reported by ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

"There's a possibility... I feel pretty good," Embiid said.

The 76ers' center is fresh off winning his first career MVP and mentioned that his playing conditions feel good and should be good to go. Embiid also stated that he is listening to the team's medical staff for possible minute restrictions to be placed on him.

During the first-round series, Joel Embiid averaged 20.0 points on 46.2% shooting, 11.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 blocks.

Teammate James Harden stepped up in Joel Embiid's absence in Game 1

James Harden looked like his old Houston Rockets version in Game 1 of the second-round series against the Boston Celtics. Harden scored 45 points on 56.7% shooting, including 50.0% from three-point range, six assists and two steals.

With Joel sidelined and on the bench for this game, Harden's explosion was enough to lead the 76ers to 1-0 lead in the series.

