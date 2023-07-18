Joel Embiid could be the missing piece in Miami rather than Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. Although the talk this offseason has centered around Lillard demanding a trade to Miami, with no plans to play for any other team, Zach Harper has another idea.

The NBA insider suggested the idea of pairing Jimmy Butler with Joel Embiid given the previous connection between the two from their time playing in Philadelphia. Although many have speculated that there could be bad blood between the two given Butler's short-lived stint in Philly, that isn't the case.

This week, Harper threw out the idea of the 76ers using Embiid as a trade asset rather than James Harden, who wants out.

The talk drew the attention of fans, who weighed in on the matter.

“Daryl Morey is already processing Philly getting subpar value for Harden. However, a trade for Embiid (as awful as that might sound) is eased by Miami offering… The Athletic’s Zach Harper ponders the possibility of Miami pursuing Joel Embiid and reuniting him with Jimmy Butler“Daryl Morey is already processing Philly getting subpar value for Harden. However, a trade for Embiid (as awful as that might sound) is eased by Miami offering… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Let Jimmy cook. @TheNBACentral This could work. Embiid is a playoff underperformer and will never be the best player on a Championship team. He's a Beta, not an Alpha.Let Jimmy cook.

jon @BrandNewSRT @TheNBACentral might be the worst take by an analyst i’ve ever seen omg ☠️

Looking at Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler's relationship and how it may impact the situation

Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler have a great relationship despite the fact that Butler played just 55 games for the 76ers. While he may have left Minnesota on bad terms following a heated scrimmage during practice, he and Embiid remain on good terms.

After Butler left Philadelphia, Joel Embiid spoke to media members weighing the impact of losing both men, calling Jimmy Butler his brother. As he said, Butler's absence means that he has to be a better leader on the court.

With James Harden now reportedly looking for a trade out of Philadelphia, Embiid will likely be left without a high-profile co-captain for the team. Given that, many have wondered if Embiid is going to wind up requesting a trade from Philadelphia.

Of course, the Miami Heat haven't shown a willingness to include Bam Adebayo, the likely piece included in a trade for Embiid, in trade talks. Throughout the ongoing saga that is expected to see Damian Lillard part ways with the Trail Blazers, it's been Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson on the trade block.

While Adebayo has proven to be an elite two-way player capable of making big plays in crunch time on both ends of the court, Embiid is simply on another level. Whether or not the possibility of adding a former MVP in Embiid is enough to sway Pat Riley and the Miami Heat brass, only time will tell.

