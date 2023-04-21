Joel Embiid sets new record in Playoff game: Falls to floor 18+ times in first half

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid may have bolstered the allegations against him for flopping. According to NBA reporter Brett Usher, the MVP frontrunner dropped to the floor a record 18+ times in the first half of Game 3 of the Sixers' 2023 NBA playoffs first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

It was the most for any player in a playoff game in a single half. Embiid often seeks ways to get to the foul line frequently, which is crucial to his ability to score big points.

Brett Usher @UsherNBA Joel Embiid becomes the first player in NBA history to fall on the floor 18+ times in the first half of a playoff game. Joel Embiid becomes the first player in NBA history to fall on the floor 18+ times in the first half of a playoff game. https://t.co/oFptUyk8CA

Embiid averaged 11.7 free throw attempts per game this season, the second-most behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the referees didn't seem to fall for his foul baiting during Thursday's playoff contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid made only five trips to the free-throw line.

Joel Embiid's flopping was among the key talking points of the game. He appeared to hit the hardwood nearly every time he made significant contact with a player that guarded him.

76ers-Nets Game 3 overshadowed by controversies circling Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid's flopping wasn't the only talking point after the Philadelphia 76ers' 102-97 Game 3 win over the Brooklyn Nets. A couple of officiating blunders, primarily featuring Embiid, occurred during the contest. Embiid nearly escaped getting ejected from the game after kicking Nicolas Claxton in the groin in the first half.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Embiid KICKS Nic Claxton after stepping over him Embiid KICKS Nic Claxton after stepping over him 😳 https://t.co/gsOzepO4lZ

Officials issued a Flagrant 1, while many believed the incident deserved a Flagrant 2, which would've warranted an ejection. That could've had severe implications in the game and potentially favored the Nets to win the game. Embiid made a clutch block on Spencer Dinwiddie's game-tying layup attempt with eight seconds to go.

Embiid's dirty play against Claxton was compared to Draymond Green's controversial incident against Domantas Sabonis in the Warriors-Kings first-round series. Green not only received a Flagrant 2 but also got suspended for a game for stomping on Sabonis' chest.

Meanwhile, Embiid's co-star James Harden was ejected for elbowing Royce O'Neal in the groin in the second half, raising questions about the former escaping a Flagrant 2 call for kicking Claxton.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA It’s laughable James Harden got ejected for this. These knucklehead refs should be ejected instead. It’s laughable James Harden got ejected for this. These knucklehead refs should be ejected instead. https://t.co/EkA7HKqGGm

A case could be made that Joel Embiid has issued favorable calls, seeing many NBA fans raging over his latest antics. The officiating is also under scrutiny for multiple miscues that occurred during the game. It's been a controversial topic throughout the season.

It will be interesting to see if Embiid gets favorable calls moving forward following the controversial plays that outlined Game 3 between the Sixers and the Nets.

