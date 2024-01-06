Joel Embiid shoes tonight: Which sneakers did Philadelphia 76ers star wear vs New York Knicks?

Joel Embiid had a 30-point run against the New York Knicks on Friday as the Philadelphia 76ers lost 128-92 at the Wells Fargo Center. Despite Philadelphia's scoring struggles, Embiid led from the front.

He now has 15 consecutive games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. Embiid is just behind the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had 16 such outings in 1972.

Embiid's outstanding performance against the Knicks in the Under Armour Embiid One shoes has also garnered attention. Launched in September 2020 with Under Armour's proprietary Flow technology, these signature basketball shoes are endorsed by Embiid.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The low-cut performance model enhances both traction and cushioning and features a stylish 'Goldmind' colorway.

While the initial release has sold out, fans can acquire these coveted sneakers through resale platforms like StockX. This high-profile display of excellence in Under Armour shoes has further accentuated the footwear's prominence in the sneaker enthusiast and basketball communities.

Expand Tweet

Joel Embiid lists his penthouse for $5.5 million

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has recently put his luxurious penthouse for sale for a jaw-dropping $5.5 million.

Situated at 101 Walnut Street in Center City, the exquisite two-floor residence boasts stunning views of the Philadelphia skyline. The lavish penthouse includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and large windows that allow for ample natural light.

Notable features of the property include a 1,000-square-foot rooftop area with a private heated pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchen, providing an ideal space for relaxation and entertaining.

Embiid purchased the penthouse for $3.2 million in 2018. The property has shown a substantial increase in value over the years. Its appeal lies not only in its opulent interior and amenities but also in its prime location and spectacular cityscape vistas.

However, despite the sale of his penthouse, there's no indication that Joel Embiid plans to depart from Philadelphia anytime soon, as he has two years left in his contract with the 76ers.

Meanwhile, Embiid's penthouse presents an exceptional opportunity for prospective buyers to embrace luxury living in the heart of Philadelphia.