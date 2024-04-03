Joel Embiid sports iconic Triple H and Shawn Michaels ‘Suck It’ WrestleMania merchandise

Reigning NBA most valuable player Joel Embiid returned to the Philadelphia 76ers lineup on Tuesday after missing two months of action because of a knee injury, helping his team to a 109-105 victory over the OKC Thunder.

To celebrate his return and their victory, the 30-year-old former third overall pick sported a shirt with the 'Suck It' phrase popularized by the iconic wrestling duo of Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The shirt is part of the merchandise available for WrestleMania, which will have its 40th edition this weekend in Philadelphia.

Check out as Embiid wears the 'Suck It' shirt below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Joel Embiid's affinity for D-Generation X (DX), which Triple H and Shawn Michaels were part of, is no secret. He even has one of his on-court go-to celebrations patterned after the group's crotch chop 'Suck it' gesture that landed the NBA superstar in hot water with the league in the past.

Just as he hyped up WrestleMania 40, Embiid showed strong leadership in leading his team to victory against the Thunder upon his return to action. He played 29 minutes and finished with 24 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals.

This was Embiid's first game since late January when he was sidelined due to a left meniscus injury. Initially ruled out for the game against OKC, he eventually received the go-ahead to play.

Philadelphia (41-35) will go on a three-game road trip, starting with a matchup against the Miami Heat on Thursday. They aim to pile up the wins during the stretch to strengthen it in its late push to finish in the top six in the Eastern Conference and earn an automatic playoff spot.

Joel Embiid aims to improve for the Sixers after a successful return to action

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid returned to the lineup on Tuesday from a two-month hiatus due to a knee injury. His presence helped his team chalk up an important 109-105 victory over the OKC Thunder. But while it was a triumphant return for him, he admitted he was still finding his game back.

The reigning NBA MVP logged 29 minutes of play and scored 24 points. He made seven assists, six rebounds, and three steals. It was his first game back since last seeing in action on January 30th.

Embiid spoke to the media after the game, sharing his thoughts on his return to the hard court and reflecting on the mental challenge he faced. The Cameroonian star said, by way of BBC:

"This one took a toll mentally. I just wanted to come back. I'm only going to get better, but this one has been the hardest by far, especially mentally."

The Sixers currently hold the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference with a record of 41-35. With Embiid's return, they hope to improve their standing in the remaining six games and make a late run for a spot in the top six, where an automatic playoff spot is in store.