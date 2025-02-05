Joel Embiid stats tonight: Ex-MVP tallies triple-double in return game after 15-game absence (Feb. 4)

After missing 15 games, Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid made his much-anticipated return Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, wasting little time as he posted a triple-double in a 118-116 win.

Embiid got going early, putting the Sixers on the board with a turnaround fadeaway jumper just 90 seconds into the game.

Embiid continued his strong start, adding a finger-roll layup, a pull-up jumper and a free throw, finishing the first quarter with seven points — a key contribution in helping the Sixers take a 36-31 lead.

The second quarter saw Embiid ramp up his production, drilling a 3-pointer and a jumper within 30 seconds, followed by two layups in the final two minutes to bring his first-half total to 18 points.

Embiid continued his impact, scoring on a finger-roll layup as part of a dominant 36-22 frame for Philadelphia.

He had the final point of the game after splitting a pair of free throws, leaving the door open for a Dallas comeback, but the 76ers’ defense stood firm to secure the win.

Embiid finished with a stellar triple-double of 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, while Tyrese Maxey led the way with 33 points and 13 assists in the absence of Paul George.

However, one uncharacteristic struggle stood out — Embiid’s free throw shooting. He went just 4-for-9 from the line, an unusual sight for the former MVP.

Below are Joel Embiid’s full stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Joel Embiid 36:01 29 11 10 12 23 52.2 1 4 25.0 4 9 44.4 4 7 1 0 5 2 -12

76ers owner addresses Joel Embiid’s health woes

The 2024-25 season has been frustrating for the Philadelphia 76ers, largely due to injury setbacks, especially for their franchise cornerstone, Joel Embiid.

In an interview with The Athletic, 76ers owner Josh Harris acknowledged the challenges the team has faced.

“Obviously, it’s been a disappointing season. No one’s happy with where we are. We’re not happy,” he said.

Despite the struggles, Harris remains optimistic that the 76ers can turn things around once Embiid is fully healthy.

“I want him to get his body right and get on the court,” he said of Embiid. “If he gets back on the court, everything’s going to fall into place.”

“He’s a warrior. I’ve seen this. He’s fought through a lot of injuries.”

Additionally, Harris emphasized that Embiid is receiving top-tier medical attention.

“He’s getting the absolute best care and best advice,” he said. “I’m hopeful that he’ll fight through this and make it happen, and that’s what we’re going to plan for right now.”

So far this season, Embiid has appeared in just 14 games for the Sixers.

