Joel Embiid Stats Tonight: How did 76ers star fare against Nets? (Feb. 22)

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. Embiid and the Sixers headed to the match-up in hopes of breaking their six-game losing streak. In their last game, Philly took on the defending NBA champions, the Boston Celtics. The champs overwhelmed the Sixers with a 124-104 victory.

Come Saturday, the Sixers seemed to struggle once again. The Nets took over in the first quarter of the game with Cameron Johnson leading the charge. Embiid struggled to help his team match Brooklyn's energy as he only scored four points. However, we have to commend the star big man for attempting to play a more passive role after dishing four assists.

In the second quarter, Joel Embiid picked up the pace a little bit but still fell short in terms of catching up to the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid added six more points to his total score and got a bit busy on the boards securing three rebounds. However, it wasn't enough to stop Brooklyn's momentum.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Joel Embiid 10 3 5 0 0 2-6 0-3 6-6

