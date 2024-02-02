Joel Embiid torn meniscus: What is the expected recovery time for 76ers All-Star's latest injury?

Philadelphia 76ers' superstar Joel Embiid played against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday with a knee injury which had kept him sidelined for the two games prior. In the fourth quarter's 4:10 minute mark, Embiid reportedly sustained a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee, according to his latest MRI report.

Embiid will reportedly miss the rest of the weekend, with treatment options for the injury continuing to be explored. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that sources indicate uncertainty regarding the treatment plan for Joel Embiid's injury. The 76ers and Embiid will reportedly continue discussing options over the coming days.

Embiid endured a torn right meniscus during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, missing one game before returning after five days of rest. He is expected to miss at least two weeks and may join the 76ers again after the All-Star weekend against the New York Knicks at home.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

According to reports, there is optimism that Joel Embiid did not suffer an ACL tear. The meniscus, often referred to as the knee's 'shock absorbers', plays a crucial role in cushioning the knee joint.

It is essential for activities such as twisting, pivoting, and walking on uneven surfaces. The extent of the tear, location of the tear, and level of instability caused by the tear, will each be contributing factors on how they decide to treat this.

The injury occurred when Jonathan Kuminga seemed to fall on Embiid's left knee, hyperextending it. However, he could walk off the court and head to the locker room.

Joel Embiid set to miss the All-Star game

Joel Embiid, who was recently named an All-Star starter, will presumably be replaced by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for the game in Indianapolis later this month, following his injury.

Embiid was ruled out for Thursday against the Utah Jazz, which will be his thirteenth game missed this season. As per the new player participation policy a player must not miss more than 17 games to be eligible for the league's prestigious honors, including All-NBA and NBA MVP.

He is the league's reigning MVP, arguably having a better season than his last. He has averaged 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists on 64.5 % true shooting. He averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in his 2022-23 season.

He is on pace to join Wilt Chamberlain as the only player to score more points than minutes played. He notched a franchise record and a career high against the San Antonio Spurs with 70 points, 18 rebounds and five assists on 58.5%.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!