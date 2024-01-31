Joel Embiid unwilling to jeopardize health to secure MVP consideration amid eligibility concerns: Report 

Joel Embiid's health issues have continued this season. The reigning NBA MVP's injuries weren't in the limelight last year. However, with end-of-season honors like the MVP award and All-NBA nomination on the line, there's been plenty of talk about it.

At the time of writing, Embiid has missed 12 games. If Embiid is absent for another five games, he will not meet the eligibility criteria to be considered for MVP and All-NBA nominations. According to the new CBA, a player must play at least 65 games.

Recounting Embiid's repeated frustration over not winning an MVP award in 2021 and 2022 and keeping the public critique of the voters alive before landing the award last year, some may have thought he would gut through his injury to be eligible again.

However, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that Embiid is "not considering" playing through injury to meet the criteria. Haynes said this during Tuesday night's TNT showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors.

Joel Embiid knee injury: Sixers coach provides latest update after fourth-quarter exit vs. Warriors

Joel Embiid has missed five of 12 games because of his knee injury. He dealt with it on Dec. 10. He's been on the injury report since Jan. 6 for the same. Embiid missed two consecutive games before suiting up on Tuesday night. Embiid reportedly couldn't jump before Saturday's showdown against Nikola Jokic in Denver. However, he did play against the Golden State Warriors.

Embiid wasn't 100%, though. He didn't have the burst, leading to his struggles. Embiid shot only 5-of-18, tallying 14 points and seven rebounds. He even left the game twice. Embiid went to the locker room in the first quarter but returned to the game.

He played 29 minutes but exited the game with 4:04 left in the fourth after seemingly aggravating the injury. Jonathan Kuminga fell on Embiid's injured knee. The reigning MVP limped off to the locker room.

However, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse revealed details of Embiid's injury, saying he didn't aggravate the knee injury. That's good news for Embiid and the Sixers as it could see him avoid a potential knee hyperextension.

Joel Embiid will undergo MRIs to see if he sustained any other injury after that blow. With how the last few weeks have gone for him on the injury front, it seems likely that he will eventually fall out of consideration for end-of-season awards.

