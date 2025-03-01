Joel Embiid Update: 76ers could part ways with former MVP after possible ‘medical retirement’ decision

This season, Joel Embiid has struggled with lingering knee pain. Despite suiting up for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Embiid played in just 19 games during the 2024-25 NBA season, marking a new career low for the former MVP.

Ad

In the wake of the team announcing this week that they were shutting their star big man down for the remainder of the season, there's been some speculation about what could happen if Embiid isn't able to return.

When asked what could happen if Joel Embiid is unable to resume his career, Spotrac's Keith Smith explained the NBA's medical retirement process to Legion Hoops.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Smith, although he doesn't expect the 76ers to go this route, if Embiid can't return in a year, the NBA and NBPA would agree on an independent doctor to examine the big man. If it's determined that he can't play, the rest of his contract wouldn't be counted against Philly.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“At that point, an independent doctor selected by the NBA and NBPA would examine Embiid. If agreed he can no longer play, his remaining contract would be wiped off the books for the Sixers,”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Because of the phrasing of the Legion Hoops post, Smith clarified that he doesn't expect Philly to go this route:

"To be clear: I don’t expect this to happen. I was answering a question about what could happen if Embiid was unable to make it back to playing."

Expand Tweet

Ad

If, down the line, Embiid is then able to return to action, his salary would be reinstated and he would return to the 76ers rather than being a free agent.

Joel Embiid potentially headed for surgery this offseason, according to ESPN, as 76ers explore every potential option

When he's healthy, Joel Embiid has shown that he's not only one of the best big men in the NBA, but one of the best two-way players in the NBA. In addition to being a three-time All-NBA Defensive Second Team player, Embiid is a two-time scoring champ.

Ad

Because of the lingering issues with his left knee, however, he and the team are exploring every possible option as he looks to get back to 100%.

Last month, before Embiid was shut down for the season, ESPN's Lisa Salters reported during ESPN's broadcast of Philadelphia-Milwaukee that Embiid may need another surgery.

At the time, she cited comments made by 76ers president Daryl Morey, explaining that both Embiid and the team are optimistic about his future, but another surgery is likely.

Ad

Embiid then spoke about the situation with members of the press, with NBA.com quoting him as saying:

“I think the straightforward answer is that when you’ve got something that’s inconsistent, at some point, you’ve got to do something about it. We don’t know what it is. We’re looking into every option.”

With Joel Embiid now shut down for the season, only time will tell what the coming months will hold for the big man, and whether he's forced to undergo another surgery in hopes of recovering.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.