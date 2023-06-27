Joel Embiid dropped by France for FIBA World Cup 2023 following Victor Wembanyama withdrawing his name from squad

Philadelphia 76ers' star Joel Embiid will not be playing alongside Victor Wembanyama for France in the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023. Although Embiid officially became a citizen of France in 2022, making him eligible to represent the country, he has chosen to prioritize his NBA career and avoid the risk of injury.

In an interview, Vincent Collet, the senior head coach of the France national team, affirmed that Embiid will not be a part of the team this year. Hence, the team must locate a substitute player. Collet expressed hope that Embiid would consider playing for France in the future but acknowledged that the decision ultimately rested with the player himself.

The significance of the NBA season was highlighted by Embiid, who has faced a fair amount of injuries during his career. For him, the playoffs hold significant importance. He expressed his commitment to focusing on playing 82 games and ensuring his availability for the playoffs rather than participating in summer competitions that could potentially jeopardize his performance during the regular season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Joel Embiid averaged 33.1 PPG in the regular season and 23.7 PPG in the playoffs.



That drop-off (-9.4) is the largest by that year's MVP in NBA history. Joel Embiid averaged 33.1 PPG in the regular season and 23.7 PPG in the playoffs.That drop-off (-9.4) is the largest by that year's MVP in NBA history. https://t.co/beu4XrfqNg

Apart from Embiid, France will also be missing out on Victor Wembanyama, the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama has chosen to focus on his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs, opting out of international competition.

Looking ahead, Embiid will face another decision as the 2024 Summer Olympics approach. He will need to choose between representing the United States, where he also holds citizenship, or France, or possibly opting out of the competition entirely.

While fans may have hoped to see Embiid and Wembanyama team up for France in the FIBA World Cup, they will have to wait for another opportunity as both players focus on their respective NBA careers.

Along with Joel Embiid, Rui Hachimura also not representing Japan in the FIBA World Cup 2023

Rui Hachimura

Despite being originally from Japan, Rui Hachimura has chosen not to participate in the FIBA World Cup. The skilled frontman, who was instrumental in the Los Angeles Lakers' achievement after the All-Star break and unforeseen playoff advancement, has decided to give priority to his NBA profession rather than the FIBA World Cup.

While some anticipated Hachimura to represent his home country in the upcoming tournament, he has opted to focus on his future as a restricted free agent. Reports suggest that the Lakers are eager to re-sign him, making his NBA career the primary concern at this stage.

Yoko Miyaji @YokoMiyajiE

japanbasketball.jp/release/69608 Rui Hachimura decided not to play for Japan National Team this summer at FIBA World Cup, JBA has just announced. In a press release, Hachimura says it was a tough decision, but he wants to focus on preparation for the upcoming season and NBA career. Rui Hachimura decided not to play for Japan National Team this summer at FIBA World Cup, JBA has just announced. In a press release, Hachimura says it was a tough decision, but he wants to focus on preparation for the upcoming season and NBA career. japanbasketball.jp/release/69608

By not participating in the FIBA World Cup, Hachimura aims to ensure he enters the upcoming season fresh and free from excessive physical strain. This decision allows him to concentrate on his development and potentially negotiate a favorable contract with the Lakers.

Though Japanese basketball fans may have hoped to see him don the national team jersey, they can look forward to witnessing Hachimura's continued growth in the NBA.

Poll : 0 votes