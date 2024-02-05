"Joel Embiid will be scr*wed" - Draymond Green takes jab at NBA 65-game rule, spotlighting setback faced by 76ers superstar

Draymond Green is the latest to chime in on the Joel Embiid injury controversy. Green went on his podcast and gave his take on the latest debate in the NBA. Many, including Stephen A. Smith, are debating whether the new NBA rule led to Joel Embiid’s latest injury.

Embiid needs surgery to repair his meniscus. He aggravated the injury when Jonathan Kuminga fell on him during a recent game against Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many think Embiid hurt his knee by coming back too fast. Many said Embiid was pushed to play because of the new NBA rule regarding MVP. The NBA instated a new rule where players must play at least 65 games to be eligible for awards like MVP. Green thinks the rule cost Embiid his chance of going back-to-back in the MVP race.

“An unintentional consequence of this one, Joel Embiid will be scr*wed and not win his second MVP in a row because he actually got hurt,” Green said. “Players are now getting punished for getting injured. Joel Embiid, who is the front-runner for the MVP, is now hurt with a torn meniscus. And yes a torn meniscus in that very knee that was already bothering him.”

Draymond Green calls out NBA

Draymond Green was not done there. He continued to criticize the league and their new policy regarding player rest.

“You got a hurt player, a guy that is legitimately hurt being affected by a rule - and yes guys were sitting out, I agree - but just like the NBA can investigate anything else, they can investigate and know when someone is sitting out because they’re load managing,” Green said.

Draymond Green called on the league to investigate whether injuries are real and to police load management. He also called out media members for criticizing players for resting.

Embiid will now undergo a medical procedure to repair his lingering meniscus injury and will be out for an extended time. The Sixers said there is still a window for his return this season but there is no specific timeline on his return.

It will be a big loss for the Sixers. Embiid was having another huge season, leading the NBA with 35.3 points per game.

This is not the first time Embiid has dealt with knee problems. He missed part of the playoffs in 2021 after tearing the meniscus in his right knee. His current injury is in his left knee, which he had surgery on in 2016. This surgery caused him to miss 37 games that season.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!