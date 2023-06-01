"Joel in NY would be wild" - NBA fans are hyped over rumors of Joel Embiid going to Knicks

New York City's NBA fans are thrilled with the recent rumors of Joel Embiid potentially joining the New York Knicks. Passionate Knicks fans can't help but let their imaginations run wild at the thought of having such a dominant and electrifying center in their beloved city.
The mere idea of Embiid donning the iconic blue-and-orange jersey, gracing the hallowed court at Madison Square Garden and showcasing his incredible skills has sent shockwaves of excitement throughout the Knicks faithful.
In a scenario where Joel Embiid expresses his desire to be traded and the New York Knicks show interest, a mutually beneficial trade could be structured as follows:
The Knicks would acquire Joel Embiid and Daniel House Jr. In return, the Philadelphia 76ers would receive Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and a promising young center, Obi Toppin, as well as the Knicks' 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks.
Social media is abuzz with fans expressing their enthusiasm and anticipation for this potential blockbuster move. Reports suggest that the Knicks could be interested if Embiid becomes available in a trade deal with the Sixers.
Here are some reactions from the fans.
Playoff struggles raise questions for the 76ers and Joel Embiid
While there are no signs that indicate that the Philadelphia 76ers will part ways with their superstar, their playoff struggle this year raises questions about what will happen in the future. Philadelphia lost to the Boston Celtics in a disappointing second-round matchup.
The 76ers came parted ways with coach Doc Rivers. Also , it's being rumored that superstar guard James Harden may decide to not renew his contract with current team in order to return back with the Houston Rockets.
With a remarkable performance that included leading the league in scoring, it's no surprise that Embiid claimed the title of MVP. However, his playoff performance was affected by an injury, and he failed to deliver in the decisive Game 7 against the Celtics.
Throughout this season, the Knicks showed improvement, reaching the Eastern Conference semifinals before losing to the Miami Heat. Their young roster, led by Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, demonstrated promise, but the team is in need of another superstar to solidify its championship aspirations.
Despite the Knicks being equipped with tempting bargaining chips for a trade offer, the Sixers won't hurry in trading away Embiid because his contract spans over a longer period. The Knicks' pursuit of Joel Embiid would require Philadelphia to step away from immediate title contention, which may not align with their current goals.
As the NBA offseason unfolds, fans eagerly await any developments surrounding this potential trade. The thought of Joel Embiid in a Knicks jersey wreaking havoc in Madison Square Garden is something that has captured the attention of fans Only time will tell if these rumors come to fruition, but the mere possibility has fans dreaming of a wild and exciting future for the Knicks.