"Joel said, 'Sorry, Bron' with 43" - Skip Bayless doubles down on LeBron James seemingly chasing Joel Embiid for the scoring title and eventually passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record

Skip Bayless has continued his constant criticism of LeBron James with yet another tweet slamming the four-time NBA champion.

King James did not play for the LA Lakers in their game against the San Antonio Spurs, but that did not stop Bayless from taking shots at him. The 70-year-old has stated that James is currently just chasing the scoring title for which Joel Embiid is the leading contender.

He also pointed out that King James' eventual goal is to take over Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. James is currently third on the all-time list behind Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Karl Malone.

LeBron James had a staggering 56 point night over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. His efforts there were highly appreciated, but Skip Bayless was still not impressed by King James. Throughout this season, the 70-year-old has constantly taken shots at him for just chasing the record and not leading the LA Lakers to victory.

While James has not responded to any of his comments, he will certainly be looking to silence Bayless through his performances. The tweet released by the face of 'The Undisputed' read as:

"Obviously winning is no longer the priority for LeBron this season. He's focused on winning the scoring title in YEAR 19, then passing Kareem in Year 20. He had pulled within a tenth of a point of league-leader Embiid before tonight - when Joel said, "Sorry, Bron" with 43."

LeBron James is currently 1667 points behind former Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time scoring leader. His performances this season have truly been a testament to his brilliance and it looks like King James will easily make it to the record.

Bayless has been a constant critic of LeBron James and nothing he says will ever come in the way of the four-time NBA champion. However, stating that he is only playing to get to the record doesn't make sense because King James has one of the best resumes in basketball.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless LeBron James has turned into a big scorer for a bad basketball team, and that's hard for me to watch. More @Undisputed, now on FS1



He loves winning and this season with the Lakers has been a disappointing one for him. The 37-year-old will be looking to rally his troops and make a late run.

He has re-emphasized that he still has his eye on the championship, however, to make that happen, King James will have to be at his best as nothing short of that will help the LA Lakers win it all this season.

Can LeBron James still turn things around for the LA Lakers?

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers faced yet another defeat against the San Antonio Spurs and are now 8 games below the .500 mark. With just 19 games left in the season, the purple and gold need to soon find form if they are to make it to the playoffs. LeBron James has been their only ray of light. He displayed yet another proof of his brilliance as he racked up 56 points against the Warriors.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral LeBron James tonight:



56 points

10 rebounds

19/31 FG

6/11 3PT

12/13 FT



LeBron James tonight:

56 points
10 rebounds
19/31 FG
6/11 3PT
12/13 FT

THE KING

However, this season it has only been him delivering such big nights for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook was brought in to do that, but his season has not gone as planned for both him and the franchise. Anthony Davis has been injured and his absence has proven to be costly for them.

The Lakers are ninth in the West and are facing a challenge from the New Orleans Pelicans to get there. They will soon have to find a way to get going or else they might be at risk of even missing the play-ins. Many analysts have ruled out the possibility of the Lakers making the playoffs, but with LeBron James on their side, it is still possible.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers 40 points in three quarters ... and he did this 40 points in three quarters ... and he did this 👑 https://t.co/tcKWp01WVN

King James has been in unprecedented situations many times in his 19-year career. He has never backed down from them and will certainly not back down from this one as well. However, others on the roster will have to support him to the best of their capacity.

Undoubtedly, this season has been tough for the entire franchise, but they will have to keep all of those setbacks behind them and focus on the task ahead.

