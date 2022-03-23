John Calipari on what the future holds for potential lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe: “I hope I get a chance to coach him in real games”

The basketball anxiously waits to see if Kentucky Wildcats freshman Shaedon Sharpe will return to play under head coach John Calipari.

Sharpe has become one of the most fascinating storylines throughout college basketball this season. The 6'4" shooting guard was previously ranked as the top overall prospect in the 2022 high school basketball rankings. After initially committing to play at Kentucky, Sharpe decided to enroll early and join the Wildcats at the mid-year point of the season.

One of the most talented high school basketball players in his class, NBA scouts were smitten with the development. Sharpe was considered a potential top-10 selection in the 2022 NBA Draft regardless of the fact that he hadn't played a game for the Wildcats. The expectation throughout the year is that Sharpe would return to Kentucky and suit up for head coach John Calipari as a sophomore.

Still, there's plenty of NBA scouts and executives who believe Sharpe will test the Draft waters before making a decision. In a recent article by Jacob Polacheck of Zagsblog, Kentucky coach John Calipari expressed that he hopes he gets the opportunity to coach Sharpe next season.

"We sat down and talked to him, his parents. I think he's going to explore, but he's got to make a decision of 'Do I want this right now? Am I ready for this right now?' ... I hope I get a chance to coach him in real games. He's a super talent."

The Shaedon Sharpe situation has become one of the more underrated storylines throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season. After news broke that Sharpe would join the Kentucky team at the mid-point year of the season, NBA scouts and executives were buzzing about the potential for the five-star recruit to take the floor.

Unfortunately, that never happened and the looming question remains whether or not Sharpe will return to Kentucky or enter his name in the 2022 NBA Draft class.

Since Sharpe joined Kentucky this season, it has technically made him eligible to be drafted in 2022. It's going to be a storyline that will have the full attention of the basketball world, as Sharpe has the rare tools to offer superstar upside at the NBA level.

With the NBA Draft just months away, the basketball world will be waiting to see if Shaedon Sharpe takes his ability to the NBA level or decides to return for a potential breakout season in college basketball.

