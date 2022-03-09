John Hollinger believes this year’s MVP race is one for the ages: “I implore you to carve out some time and appreciate exactly what Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are doing in 2021-22”

Between Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, the 2021-22 NBA MVP race is filled with big players with big names. John Hollinger, The Athletics’ senior NBA writer, believes that this MVP race will be one to remember and be a tough one to decide.

Hollinger started his article off by saying that he is happy not to have the ability to vote for this year’s MVP, mainly because it would be too difficult to decide. Hollinger would go on to explain why it would be a difficult choice by saying:

“I implore you to carve out some time and appreciate exactly what Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are doing in 2021-22...With more than three-quarters of the season in the books, all three are not just having MVP-caliber seasons, but also runaway MVP seasons, the type of campaigns that normally result in a player hoisting the trophy with hardly a dissenting vote. I have absolutely no earthly idea how we’re supposed to pat somebody on the head with a ‘third place’ among this trio.”

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



But this is not a normal season,



“It’s an MVP race for the ages, and we aren’t talking about it nearly enough.”

theathletic.com/3167733/?sourc… In a normal season, Nikola Jokić would have already ended the MVP debate.But this is not a normal season, @johnhollinger writes.“It’s an MVP race for the ages, and we aren’t talking about it nearly enough.” In a normal season, Nikola Jokić would have already ended the MVP debate. But this is not a normal season, @johnhollinger writes. “It’s an MVP race for the ages, and we aren’t talking about it nearly enough.”theathletic.com/3167733/?sourc… https://t.co/xexNAxCew2

Most people tend to argue about which player is better than this player or who is the best player of all time. However, in a season where there could be three clear MVP winners, sometimes you need to watch the greatness in front of you. All three of Antetokounmpo, Embiid, and Jokic are having incredible seasons, and it seems like Hollinger is just telling NBA fans to live in the moment.

This year’s greatness of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic

Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo v Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid

The rise of the big man is back, and each of these, between Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic, can offer different things to a team. All of them have been deserving of MVP praise and are rightfully being considered for the award this season.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:



39 Points

7 Rebounds

7 Assists

3 Steals

1 Block

68% FG

4/4 3PM



In only 27 Minutes. 🤯🤯 Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight:39 Points7 Rebounds7 Assists3 Steals1 Block68% FG4/4 3PMIn only 27 Minutes. 🤯🤯 https://t.co/hbTXTnAPYS

Antetokounmpo has been one of the best players in the NBA over the last three seasons. Antetokounmpo has won two MVPs, one Defensive Player of the Year, an NBA Finals, and an NBA Finals MVP in the previous three seasons.

It's crazy to think that he's still getting better after all that. He averages 29.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, and six assists while showing improvement as a shooter. The Milwaukee Bucks, at the moment, sit in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 40-25 record.

Embiid has been arguably one of the best centers in the league when healthy, and it seems like he is staying healthy this season. So far, he has played in 52 games, which is already the third-highest of his career, averaging a league-leading 29.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

Embiid has also improved as a passer and shooter, which along with his health, has allowed him to be part of the MVP race. The Philadelphia 76ers sit in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 40-24 record.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Nikola Jokic over the last 9 Games:



28 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST

26 PTS, 15 REB, 7 AST

35 PTS, 17 REB, 8 AST

25 PTS, 12 REB, 9 AST

18 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST

8 PTS, 18 REB, 11 AST

22 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST

46 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST

32 PTS, 15 REB, 13 AST Nikola Jokic over the last 9 Games:28 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST26 PTS, 15 REB, 7 AST35 PTS, 17 REB, 8 AST25 PTS, 12 REB, 9 AST18 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST8 PTS, 18 REB, 11 AST22 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST46 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST32 PTS, 15 REB, 13 AST https://t.co/kNeyTMlLxc

Jokic, the reigning MVP, might have the best case to be this season's MVP. He is averaging 25.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists, pretty much doing it all for the Denver Nuggets.

On top of that, the biggest issue for him last season was his defense, in which he has significantly improved, now having a 104 defensive rating. The Nuggets sit in sixth place in the Western Conference with a 29-26 record, but with Jokic's main co-star missing most of the season, the position the Nuggets are in is impressive.

All three of these players could be an MVP in any season, but we should be happy to see them battling it out as NBA fans.

Edited by Rohit Mishra