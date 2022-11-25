“John Salley, Dennis Rodman and Mahorn can’t fight a lick” - Charles Barkley calls some of ‘Bad Boy Pistons’ fake tough guys

Charles Barkley had his share of testy, bruising and bloody battles with the Detroit Pistons’ “Bad Boys” in the late 1980s and early ‘90s. One game in particular, back in 1990, resulted in a brawl that could have easily been that era’s version of “The Malice at the Palace.”

While covering the recent game between the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers, Barkley shared one of the most unforgettable dustups of his NBA career. For “Sir Chuck,” one thing stood out during that infamous brawl:

“Mahorn can’t fight. Let me tell you something, John Salley, Dennis Rodman and Mahorn can’t fight a lick. Those three guys. [Bill] Laimbeer can’t fight, he was just always getting beat up.

“I respected Vinnie Johnson, James Edwards, Isiah [Thomas] and Joe Dumars. But Mahorn, Salley and Rodman can’t fight a lick. Every time you saw Bill Laimbeer, he was just getting punched in the face, that don’t mean he can fight.”

Before Rick Mahorn joined the Philadelphia 76ers in 1989, he was a big part of the “Bad Boys” featuring James Salley, Dennis Rodman, Isiah Thomas and others. They were at the center of many of the NBA’s most controversial physical plays that some have called dirty during that time.

Charles Barkley, who was a beast during his early and prime years, never backed down from the physical intimidation that the Pistons have mastered. Since Philly and Detroit were both in the Eastern Conference, Barkley and the Pistons were regularly engaged in testy encounters.

On April 19, 1990, Barkley’s Philadelphia 76ers were visiting The Palace of Auburn Hills, home of the then-defending champs Detroit Pistons. Philly was playing its 81st game of the season and was on its way to claiming the Atlantic Division title.

With the win all but secured, the 76ers were already starting to celebrate. Philly, who had the final possession of the ball, could have chosen to let time run out. Instead, former “Bad Boys” member Mahorn drove down the lane for an emphatic dunk.

Bill Laimbeer didn't like the gesture and rammed the ball at Mahorn. Charles Barkley promptly came to his teammate’s defense and shoved the Detroit Pistons’ starting center.

There was a quick pause before Barkley threw a left hook that hit Laimbeer in the face. The Pistons' big man then connected with an uppercut before things spiraled out of control.

James Edwards and Rick Mahorn, good friends who arrived at the arena together, nearly came to blows. The Pistons fans were screaming at Charles Barkley and wanted a piece of the Philadelphia 76ers star. One even managed to sneak a punch at him.

“The Malice at the Palace” could have happened 14 years earlier if cooler heads had not prevailed.

Charles Barkley still has unfinished business with Scott Hastings

Decades later, Charles Barkley is still ticked off at Scott Hastings for taking a shot at him.

During the height of the fracas that had Charles Barkley on top of Bill Laimbeer, Scott Hastings managed to hit Barkley a few times. Hastings didn’t even play in that game but didn’t hesitate to join the brawl.

Barkley had a message for Hastings, albeit half-jokingly:

“Let me tell you, Scott Skiles, I’m still mad at you! I want you! No, no no, not Scott Skiles. Scott Hastings! I ain’t forgot. On my deathbed I want your a** to be there. If I’m on my deathbed I’m like, ‘Let me have one more punch, Lord.’”

CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter @cjzero "Did I sucker punch him? Damn right I did. And it felt good."

Charles Barkley now comes off as a very likable fellow who talks but would hardly hit a fly. Back in the day, though, he was as combative and as tough as they come who held grudges. Years after that brawl, he’s still a little ticked off, particularly with Hastings, who he felt took a cheap shot at him.

