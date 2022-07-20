“All of a sudden they got this master team that Red Auerbach put together” - John Salley questions how the Boston Celtics were allowed to sign Larry Bird

During the 1978 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics took a gamble that eventually paid enormous dividends for the franchise. On a rare technicality, they were able to select Larry Bird while he was still enrolled at Indiana State University. The future Hall of Famer made it clear he would return for his senior year. The decision meant Boston would have to wait an entire season before he could take the court.

Since his initial college freshman class had graduated, Bird was eligible to be drafted. The Celtics selected him knowing they would have to sign him to a deal within a year or he could walk. Discussions came down to the wire, but they secured their future franchise cornerstone.

Warriors Nation @WarriorNationCP 🤔 The Warriors had a chance to draft Larry Bird, Kevin Garnett, and Paul George. The Warriors had a chance to draft Larry Bird, Kevin Garnett, and Paul George. 😳🤔 https://t.co/TjJfktZGMP

Larry Bird became one of the most famous Boston Celtics in history. He spent 13 years with the franchise, delivering three championships.

During a recent interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, former Detroit Pistons big man John Salley shared his thoughts on the situation. He compared what the Red Auerbach and the Boston Celtics did back then to the player empowerment era of today. Salley said:

"Think about it, the Celtics signed Larry Bird a year before he left college. How that happened, we're still not allowed to talk about it.

"They get McHale ... They get Parish. They get D.J. They get Danny Ainge. They get Bill Walton. All of a sudden they got this master team that Red Auerbach put together, players now are doing that."

Is John Salley right about being frustrated with how the Boston Celtics acquired Larry Bird?

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat: Game 3

Every team ahead of Boston in that draft knew Bird was eligible but passed on him because they were unwilling to wait an extra year. Auerbach rolled the dice and was rewarded.

Mizzou and Celtics Fan @TheCreator2124 Did you know? During the 1978 NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers did whatever they could to try to convince Larry Bird to skip his senior year in order to be drafted to the Pacers. However it was unsuccessful and the Pacers selected Rick Robey....3 draft picks later, Boston got Larry. Did you know? During the 1978 NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers did whatever they could to try to convince Larry Bird to skip his senior year in order to be drafted to the Pacers. However it was unsuccessful and the Pacers selected Rick Robey....3 draft picks later, Boston got Larry. https://t.co/BH6kEZ2rRe

Most NBA teams can reflect on moves that drastically changed their franchise's course. Drafting Larry Bird should be at the top of the list for the Boston Celtics. While Auerbach went on to make a flurry of moves to put them over the top, they wouldn't have become a dynasty without their star player.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far