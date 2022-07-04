“Joining LeBron would be worse than him going back to Golden State” - Harry Douglas believes Kevin Durant potentially teaming up with LeBron James is not good for the NBA, says he doesn’t see it happening

Kevin Durant and LeBron James could potentially be on the same roster at the start of the season. Durant has submitted a trade request to the Brooklyn Nets and is looking for a new home. The LA Lakers have been mentioned as a possible destination for Durant.

On ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," former NFL player Harry Douglas believes that Durant joining forces with LeBron would be terrible optics. Douglas said LeBron is in the GOAT conversation. He added that KD teaming up with LeBron would be worse than him joining the Warriors. Douglas said:

"I can't see it, especially when you look at Kevin Durant and the championship series he's played against LeBron James. I don't think it would be good for the NBA either if LeBron James and Kevin Durant were on the same team.

"I don't ever see that happening with those two guys on the same team. Joining LeBron would be worse than him going back to Golden State. Why would KD want to pair up with a guy that a lot of people are comparing to Michael Jordan."

Kevin Durant and LeBron James were teammates on the gold-winning US Olympic team. However, the two have always been on the opposing teams during their NBA careers. It is far-fetched to think that Durant would join arguably his biggest rival.

Can Kevin Durant join LeBron James and the Lakers?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kevin Durant joining the LA Lakers and LeBron James would send shockwaves through the rest of the league. However, according to reports, KD's preferred destinations are the Miami Heat or the Phoenix Suns.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo With 36 pts Friday, Kevin Durant bumped up his season scoring average to 30.0555 PPG



Assuming he plays in the Nets regular season finale, Durant would need 27 pts to clinch 30 PPG. He would be the first player in Nets history to average 30 PPG With 36 pts Friday, Kevin Durant bumped up his season scoring average to 30.0555 PPGAssuming he plays in the Nets regular season finale, Durant would need 27 pts to clinch 30 PPG. He would be the first player in Nets history to average 30 PPG https://t.co/pZbnXVjNa8

To make this move happen, the Lakers will need to compile a trade package for the Slim Reaper. Durant signed this long-term extension with the team last year and has no player option in the deal.

As a result, the Lakers will need to either trade Russell Westbrook or Anthony Davis for KD. This trade would require a straight swap to make the finances work. Whether Anthony Davis or Russell Westbrook is enough compensation for the Nets remains to be seen.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Through 37,000, LeBron James is now the youngest player to reach every round number milestone in pts:



1K, 2K, 3K, 4K, 5K, 6K, 7K, 8K, 9K, 10K, 11K, 12K, 13K, 14K, 15K, 16K, 17K, 18K, 19K, 20K, 21K, 22K, 23K, 24K, 25K, 26K, 27K, 28K, 29K, 30K, 31K, 32K, 33K, 34K, 35K, 36K, 37K Through 37,000, LeBron James is now the youngest player to reach every round number milestone in pts:1K, 2K, 3K, 4K, 5K, 6K, 7K, 8K, 9K, 10K, 11K, 12K, 13K, 14K, 15K, 16K, 17K, 18K, 19K, 20K, 21K, 22K, 23K, 24K, 25K, 26K, 27K, 28K, 29K, 30K, 31K, 32K, 33K, 34K, 35K, 36K, 37K https://t.co/esbAUuLoia

No one believed that Kevin Durant would join a 73-win Warriors team, but he did. While Durant to Los Angeles seems unlikely, it isn't entirely out of the question.

LIVE POLL Q. Will KD join the Lakers? Yes No 0 votes so far