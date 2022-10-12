"Jokic is 0% to win it"- Nick Wright breaks down early NBA MVP candidates

FS1's Nick Wright has claimed that back-to-back league MVP Nikola Jokic has a "zero percent" chance of winning a third straight league MVP. The Denver Nuggets had a regular-season record of 48-34 and finished as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets were without their All-Star caliber talents, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter. However, the duo will be available to start the season this time. The Nuggets made the Western Conference finals the last time their star trio was healthy.

Only two superstars in league history have won three straight league MVPs. The shortlist comprises Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird and the late great Wilt Chamberlain. No player has won three consecutive league MVPs since 'Larry Legend' did it in 1986.

With NBA history against Jokic, the odds are not in favor of the Serbian native winning the MVP this season. However, Jokic likely has more than a "zero percent" chance of winning MVP this season.

Which NBA superstars could be in the mix to win the NBA league MVP award this season?

The MVP race is expected to be tighter than ever. With various superstars putting up MVP-caliber numbers, it will eventually come down to how their team performs in the regular season.

LeBron James has been a perennial MVP contender. However, James is entering his 20th NBA season. It is unlikely that he will win the league MVP.

However, odds-on favorite Luka Doncic seems like a favorable candidate. Doncic has made the first-team All-NBA in the last three seasons. With Doncic expected to show up in better shape than ever, he may win his first league MVP.

76ers superstar Joel Embiid has been MVP-caliber for the last two years. The big man finished second both times. Leading the 76ers to the top seed in the Eastern Conference might be how Embiid could win his first MVP.

Two-time league MVP and reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry could win another MVP. With the Golden State Warriors ready for another championship race, Curry looks like a favorable bet to win the league MVP.

The league's best player is always in discussions to win the regular season MVP. Like LeBron before him, NBA voters have started to take two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for granted.

With Khris Middleton expected to miss the initial weeks of the season, Giannis may receive early-season support to win the league MVP. Antetokounmpo is the most dominant player in the game right now. He could be a favorite to win the award in 2022-23.

