 "Jokic and Giannis have passed KD" - NBA fans react to ex-Knicks guard ranking Nikola Jokic over Kevin Durant in all-time convo

Speaking on their "To The Baha" podcast, co-host Theo Pinson raised the question of whether Kevin Durant was still in front of Nikola Jokic in terms of all-time ratings.

Co-host Raymond Felton answered with the following:

“KD (is) probably one of the best scorers we are ever going to see. At seven feet (tall), that can put the ball on the floor, that can score midrange, shoot the three (and) can handle the ball. But Jokic can possibly be the best big we ever see.”

Kevin Durant has averaged 25.3 points or more for 16 consecutive seasons. He's a four-time scoring champ who has career averages of 27.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists on .502/.390/.882 splits.

Felton added:

"We gotta start putting Jokic in the same category as Steph as a big man that could possibly change the game of how bigs wanna start playing now. …There’s never going to be another Jokic.”

Jokic has an extremely high basketball IQ, combined with his prodigious passing ability which allows him to operate as the hub/point center for the Nuggets' offense. He has led the team in assists every season dating back to the 2017-18.

Pinson said that Jokic was in “rarefied air” and declared that the Nuggets' big man “Will have 4 MVPs, regardless of (if it happens) this year, the next year or the next year”

Jokic is currently a three-time NBA MVP, with his three awards coming over the last four seasons. He's in the running for his fourth award this season, as he's in a closely contested race with Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is seeking his first league MVP.

The discussion has already seemed to spur an impassioned debate that has split fans into three camps.

Those who think that Kevin Durant is definitely the better player:

Those who think Jokic has already surpassed Durant:

A contingent who believes that Jokic has not surpassed KD but is well on his way:

Regardless of where fans stand, this is a new and intriguing basketball discussion that offers a respite from the ever-present and exhausting Jordan vs. LeBron debate.

Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic stats comparison

Though their respective careers are yet to end, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic are already first ballot Hall of Famers. Though their paths to greatness have vastly differed.

KD was highly touted coming out of the University of Texas and was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.

Durant has lived up to the expectations of a No. 2 pick, as some of his plethora of accomplishments include winning the Rookie of the Year, 15-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA performer and a four-time scoring champion.

Nikola Jokic was the 41st pick in the 2014 NBA draft. So unheralded was the big Serbian that his drafting appeared on a scrawl during a break in the draft telecast.

It would be a gross understatement to say that Jokic has blown all expectations out of the water. He averaged modest numbers of 10.7 and 7.0 rebounds in his rookie season but has continually improved into a player who is now a seven-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA and arguably the best player in the league.

KD has one MVP, which he won in 2014. Since winning that MVP, he has only finished in the top 5 in voting once, which took place in the 2015-16 season. Jokic is a three-time MVP, with those awards coming in the last four seasons.

Both players are NBA champions, with Durant a two-time champ and Jokic once. However, the roads to the championships are diametrically opposed.

Jokic led the Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history by the team that drafted him. Durant won two titles and two Finals MVPs with Golden State. However, these achievements are held in less regard by fans as the perception is that KD took a shortcut by signing with the Warriors to get those rings.

Jokic, through his first 10 seasons, has scored 16,105 points, grabbed 8,091 rebounds and dished out 5,339 assists with 161 triple-doubles. His sports career averages are 21.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per contest.

This season, Jokic is putting up historic numbers, putting up per-game numbers of 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists.

KD, through his first 10 campaigns, totaled 19,121 points, 5,031 rebounds and 2,663 assists and averaged 27.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Those numbers are on par with his career averages of 27.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists. This season, Durant’s 17th, and is averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.

