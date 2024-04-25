"Jokic threatened NBA with Serbian mob " - NBA fans abuzz as Nikola Jokic's brother expected to attend Game 3 vs Lakers after fan altercation

Following the viral video of Nikola Jokic's brother, Strahinja, throwing a punch at an NBA fan during Game 2 against the LA Lakers on Monday, fans have wondered if he will receive any disciplinary action. TMZ Sports reported that Jokic's brother did not receive any punishment as Game 3 takes place on Thursday night.

The context of the incident between the Denver Nuggets star's brother and the NBA fan remains unknown. With another matchup between the 2023 defending champions and the LA Lakers taking place, fans will monitor if anything transpires again.

Several NBA fans posted their reactions to the report on X.

"Nikola Jokic threatened the NBA with the Serbian mob because how is this possible."

X user hendrixxx (@CellHendrix) argued that the league would've handled this situation differently if Kyrie Irving's brother was the one involved.

"If this was the Kyrie brother he'd be banned from ever coming to another NBA game," the fan posted.

BoardManRaz (@BoardmanRazy), on the other hand, pointed out that this kind of incident is common nature to Nikola Jokic's brothers.

"Jokic bros always beefing with someone in the stands," the fan posted.

Shammy (@ShammyHR8) joked about the power of the 2023 NBA champion when it comes to league policies.

"Black minivans showed up outside Adam Silver's house," the fan posted.

The Greatest PG Of All Time (@OwnedByWardell) highlighted that Nikola Jokic's brother is somehow allowed to continue watching an NBA game after what transpired.

"Man almost gave someone a concussion and he's still able to come to games let it would've been a black man," the fan posted.

What did the Denver P.D. say about their investigation into the altercation involving Nikola Jokic's brother?

Regarding the Game 2 incident involving Nikola Jokic's brother, the Denver police department released a statement to Fox 31 KDVR's Morgan Whitley about the investigation.

"The incident was not reported to Denver Police at the arena or after the game was over," Denver P.D. said, "and at this time, no one has come forward as a victim of this incident. The Department is looking into this incident, is actively working to identify the person in the video who was struck."

With Game 3 on Thursday night, the NBA and Nikola Jokic have not issued statements regarding the matter.

