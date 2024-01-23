Joel Embiid had a career-high 70-point explosion against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The reigning MVP went 24-for-41 and hit 21-of-23 free throw attempts. Despite the presence of the NBA’s leading shot-blocker, Embiid had no trouble detonating on the Spurs.

“The Process” was so unstoppable that he already had 59 points after just 31 minutes of action. San Antonio threw the kitchen sink at him but he had an answer to every defensive scheme the Spurs used. Embiid’s output is the highest in the league this season.

Fans promptly reacted to another monstrous performance from the back-to-back scoring champ and leading NBA scorer:

"the best in the world jokic wish he could do this"

The shot at the Denver Nuggets superstar is quite obvious. Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid have won the past three MVP races with Embiid finally getting his last season. The 2023-24 campaign will be no different. Both will likely battle for the Michael Jordan Trophy by season’s end.

In the 76ers’ win against the Nuggets on Jan. 16, Embiid told Jokic that the reigning NBA Finals MVP is still the best in the world. Until the Nuggets are beaten, “The Process” will concede that.

Joel Embiid’s latest display, though, will only make basketball fans wonder if the 76ers star wasn’t only trying to flatter Jokic. He had another mind-blowing night in just roughly three-quarters of play.

Before the game, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich playfully told the media that Victor Wembanyama and crew will "hammer his a**." On Monday night, it was the MVP who did all the hammering.

Just before tip-off, Joel Embiid went near Wembanyama to check on the rookie. He seemed in awe of the Frenchman's height and length. Once the game started, all that went out the window as he showed the youngster why he was the MVP.

Joel Embiid most points in a game

Before Monday’s explosion against the San Antonio Spurs, the most points scored by Joel Embiid was 59 on November 13, 2022, versus the Utah Jazz. 26 of those points came in the fourth when the Philadelphia 76ers badly needed him to produce.

The NBA’s leading scorer this season tied that mark against the Spurs in just 31 minutes on his way to a career-high 70 ponts. Embiid also finished with 18 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

Embiid's 70 is the highest in the NBA since Donovan Mitchell had 71 on Jan. 2, 2023.

