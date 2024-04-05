Jonathan Kuminga 2024 NBA Playoff Scouting Report: Dissecting Golden State Warriors power forward's impact and minutes

Golden State Warriors power forward Jonathan Kuminga has missed five straight games due to bilateral knee tendinitis. However, the 21-year-old could return for the second leg of Golden State's road back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Kuminga has been scrimmaging but "didn't feel quite ready" to return for Thursday's road matchup against the Houston Rockets. However, he added that the team is "hopeful for tomorrow" but "will see how he feels."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State hasn't skipped a beat in Kuminga's absence, going 5-0 as part of its season-best six-game winning streak. Nonetheless, the 2021 No. 7 pick was thriving before his injury, establishing himself as one of the Warriors' most consistent two-way players. Thus, he projects to play a key role in their potential postseason plans.

On that note, here's a brief scouting report on Jonathan Kuminga ahead of the playoffs.

Jonathan Kuminga's 2024 regular-season stats

Through 70 games, Kuminga is averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists 0.7 steals, 0.5 blocks and 0.7 3-pointers per game on 52.9% shooting.

He ranks third on the Warriors in scoring, trailing star teammates Steph Curry (26.4 ppg) and Klay Thompson (17.4 ppg). However, his production has elevated since becoming a full-time starter on Jan. 27.

During that 29-game span, Kuminga is averaging 19.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.9 apg, 0.9 spg, 0.7 bpg and 0.6 3pg on 52.7% shooting. His 19.1 ppg scoring average trails only Curry (25.9 ppg).

Jonathan Kuminga's 2023 playoff stats

This year projects to be Kuminga's first as a difference-maker in the postseason. He played sparingly off the bench during the Warriors' 2023 playoff run,

Over 10 games, Kuminga averaged just 3.4 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.5 apg, 0.2 spg, 0.0 bpg and 0.3 3pg on 54.2% shooting.

If the Warriors (42-34, 10th in the Western Conference) make the playoffs, he should blow those numbers out of the water.

Jonathan Kuminga's strengths and weaknesses

Kuminga's presence in the Warriors' starting five has given them a much-needed influx of youth and athleticism. Kuminga thrives as a finisher around the rim, whether on drives, rolls, cuts, putbacks, or in transition. He often throws down various highlight-worthy dunks, serving as a constant alley-oop threat.

Per NBA.com, the third-year forward is shooting 70.5% from within five feet of the rim on 400 attempts. Meanwhile, he has converted on 135 dunks, the 12th-most in the NBA.

Kuminga can also score off the dribble and space the floor, although his 3-point ( 31.6%) and midrange (36.8%) shooting percentages remain below average. Additionally, he often struggles as a playmaker, averaging nearly as many turnovers (1.7 topg) as assists (2.1 apg).

On the defensive end, the 21-year-old makes a positive impact, utilizing his speed, length and athleticism to his advantage. With Kuminga on the court, the Warriors have a 111.9 defensive rating, the equivalent of a top-seven defense. Meanwhile, their defensive rating is just 115.0 with him off the floor, which would rank 16th.

Given his size and two-way impact, if Kuminga can polish up his shooting and playmaking, he could soon develop into a star-caliber player.

Jonathan Kuminga's 2024 playoff outlook (impact, role and minutes)

In Kuminga's absence, rookie big man Trayce Jackson-Davis has replaced him in the starting five, with star forward Draymond Green sliding to power forward. The move has provided the Warriors with a more traditional lineup featuring increased size and rim protection but less offensive versatility.

Upon his return, Kuminga should slot back in at power forward with Green at center in a small-ball lineup. Since becoming a full-time starter, Kuminga is averaging 30.4 minutes per game.

So, he will likely continue hovering around 30 mpg if the Warriors advance to the postseason, operating as a second or third scoring option. However, Kerr could switch up his minutes depending on the matchup, as he has been known to experiment with his lineups.

If Kuminga continues his midseason breakout into the playoffs, the Warriors could be ripe for an upset.

Also Read: "Kumanga": LeBron James pulls off a Charles Barkley by mispronouncing Jonathan Kuminga's name