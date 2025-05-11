Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield rush to cool down $16,239,819 teammate after outburst following missed shot

Golden State Warriors sophomore guard Brandin Podziemski struggled in the opening half of Game 3 of their second-round NBA playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Teammates Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield, though, made sure he kept his head up and remained engaged.

Ad

Podziemski, who signed a four-year, $16,239,819 million contract with the Warriors in the offseason, only had two points in the first 24 minutes of the game

He tried to get some momentum with his shot as the second quarter ended, trying to score the final bucket but missed the shot badly. It left the former Illinois and Santa Clara player disappointed but was comforted by Kuminga and Hield as he made his way to the dugout.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Brandin Podziemski, though, continued with his shooting woes as the game progressed as his team lost 102-97. He finished the game with just five points on 1-of-10 shooting but had eight rebounds in 40 minutes.

Jimmy Butler led the Warriors with 33 points, with Kuminga and Hield adding 30 and 14 points, respectively. The loss sent Golden State to a 2-1 deficit against Minnesota, with Game 4, set for Monday, also at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Ad

Steve Kerr highlights Brandin Podziemski's important role with Steph Curry out

The Golden State Warriors continue to play without superstar Steph Curry because of a hamstring injury. Coach Steve Kerr said that given the situation, sophomore guard Brandin Podziemski plays an even more important role.

As the Warriors battle the Minnesota Timberwolves in the semifinals of the Western Conference playoffs, Kerr said that he views Podziemski as a "connector," with 'Chef Curry' out indefinitely:

Ad

“We don’t need to ask him to do anything differently. It’s about handling their pressure, for all of us – the team – handling their pressure, getting loose and getting some open shots.”

Kerr added that he has been encouraged with what he's seeing from Brandin Podziemski:

"This guy's a gamer. He's in the right spot all the time. He's sticking his nose in there, rebounding constantly. He just drives winning. I think he'll settle down."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Before Game 3 against the Timberwolves on Saturday, Podziemski was averaging 10.1 points on 37.1% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point territory, having 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31 minutes in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.