Jonathan Kuminga Contract: Details of Warriors re-signing Congolese 6-foot-7 forward after offseason standoff explored

By Reign Amurao
Modified Sep 30, 2025 22:56 GMT
After taking up most of the offseason, the contract stalemate between Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors is finally over. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that both parties agreed on a two-year, $48.5 million contract. The deal reportedly involves a team option in the second year, which is predicted to be "ripped up and renegotiated next summer."

If it reaches a point where Kuminga gets traded, the clause of the second year of the contract still applies. That means the 6-foot-7 Congolese star will have a new deal next summer.

The Warriors can finally move on from Kuminga's concern and address the other aspects of building a roster around Steph Curry.

Kuminga's contract situation started even before the offseason began. There were questions on his future with the team and a potential contract extension. However, he wasn't given an extension by the team. This led to him being a restricted free agent last summer.

The 22-year-old forward wants to have a bigger role moving forward. He also expects to receive a higher salary. The initial offer from the Warriors was a two-year, $45 million deal with a team option. That offer was raised to a three-year, $75 million contract, also with a team option. The final offer was a three-year $54 million, fully guaranteed deal.

Edited by Reign Amurao
