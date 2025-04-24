Jonathan Kuminga finally breaks silence on lack of opportunities from Steve Kerr: "It's going to happen"

Jonathan Kuminga earned minutes in Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors' first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets. Kuminga also broke his silence regarding his benching toward the end of the regular season, the play-in tournament and the first game of the playoffs.

Speaking to reporters after Golden State's 109-94 loss, Kuminga was asked about his mindset on staying ready despite some DNPs late in the regular season and the postseason. He doesn't care about the reason why he's not getting minutes and will prepare for the game regardless.

"You gotta stay ready," Kuminga said. "It is tough, for any player it's gonna be tough, but what am I gonna do about it? You just gotta stay ready. Whenever your moment happens, it's going to happen."

For the first time since April 11 against the Portland Trail Blazers, Jonathan Kuminga received minutes on the court. Coach Steve Kerr had no choice because Jimmy Butler suffered a pelvic injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Kuminga and Butler have similar builds and play the same position but do things differently on the court.

Kuminga played 26 minutes, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting from the field. He grabbed just three rebounds and dished out two assists. He didn't have an impressive outing and looked lost at times.

If Butler misses Game 3, Kerr will likely continue to give Kuminga. He could also give Gary Payton II a decent run, especially with Brandin Podziemski dealing with an illness. Podziemski would have received more minutes if he hadn't been limited on Wednesday night.

Jonathan Kuminga linked to possible trade to the Brooklyn Nets

Jonathan Kuminga linked to possible trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Golden State Warriors have a decision to make this offseason regarding Jonathan Kuminga, who will be a restricted free agent. NBA insider Marc Stein reported in his latest Substack piece that one of the teams that could be interested in Kuminga is the Brooklyn Nets.

The New York-based franchise has ample cap space that could accommodate the former No. 7 pick's projected salary.

"The Nets, at present, are projected to be the only team with $40 million in salary cap space this summer, theoretically positioning them to mount a firm Kuminga pursuit if they wish," Stein wrote. "That lack of abundant cap space has led various team strategists this week to suggest that a sign-and-trade could be the ultimate mechanism that delivers the former No. 7 pick out of the Bay Area come July."

Kuminga has the potential to be a great player in the league, but he needs to improve on his court vision, court awareness and basketball IQ.

