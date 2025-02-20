Jonathan Kuminga Injury Update: Steph Curry's Warriors get massive update on 6-foot-7 forward as playoff push begins

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors received a massive boost regarding 6-foot-7 forward Jonathan Kuminga as they prepare to begin their playoff push over the last 30 games. Kuminga has been out since Jan. 4 after suffering an ankle injury against the Memphis Grizzlies in a 121-113 win.

On Wednesday, the Warriors announced that Kuminga returned to practice for the first time since the injury. Kuminga's return to on-court action will be determined by his progress over the next few days. However, he isn't expected to have contact practice and will remain out for the team's first game since the All-Star break against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Jonathan Kuminga would join a new-look Warriors team on his return. He will join forces with new blockbuster addition, Jimmy Butler, on the frontcourt.

The Warriors are 28-27 and 10th in the West as of Wednesday. They are 3.5 games behind the sixth spot and 2.5 behind the seventh.

Warriors willing to spend big on Jonathan Kuminga after not trading him for Jimmy Butler

The Warriors' two-timeline approach remains afloat despite their trade for Jimmy Butler. The Warriors retained their young pieces like Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody and instead parted ways with veterans Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder and Kyle Anderson. Wiggins was a huge loss, considering he was arguably their best two-way player.

However, Butler was a clear upgrade despite being older. The Warriors also seemed positive about the deal because they kept Kuminga, who they view to have a high ceiling. Golden State seemingly confirmed it after Executive Vice President, Kirk Lacob, revealed that the team would pay to keep Kuminga beyond this season.

"One thing that’s always been true is Joe Lacob will spend what it takes to win, unequivocally… We have every ability to keep [Jonathan Kuminga]," Kirk Lacob said on Feb. 12 on 95.7 The Game radio.

Kuminga is in the final year of his rookie contract and is a restricted free agent in the summer. The Warriors have the right to match any contract other teams make, or let him walk if they can't offer the same money.

