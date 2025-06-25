Jonathan Kuminga makes Warriors priority crystal clear amid trade buzz

One of the biggest concerns for the Golden State Warriors this summer is Jonathan Kuminga's future at the franchise. The Warriors and Kuminga failed to agree to a contract extension, and thus, he'll be a restricted free agent this offseason.
There are two ways for Golden State to consider regarding Kuminga: Either match whatever contract the 6-foot-8 forward gets or orchestrate a sign-and-trade.
For Jonathan Kuminga, his priority is his career and he wants to play for a team that could allow him to grow. Although he already won a championship with Golden State in 2022, the 22-year-old forward wants to see himself grow and emerge as a star.
In an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the young player talked about his summertime goals.
"That's what's been on my mind," Kuminga said. "Things take time, but I feel like I'm at the point where that has to be my priority, to just be one of the guys a team relies on.
"Aiming to be an All-Star. Multiple times. Aiming to be great... Wherever I'm going to be at, it don't matter if it's the Warriors or if it's anywhere else, it's something I want. I want to see what I could do. I know I got it. So I want to really see. I've never got that chance."
In 2024-25, Jonathan Kuminga showed flashes of being a star before he was injured. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 47 games. However, the organization's trade for Jimmy Butler hindered him from having playing time with the team.
In the second round of the playoffs, though, Kuminga showed why he has the potential to be a star. Without Steph Curry against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 20.8 points and three rebounds on 42.1% shooting from deep.
Jonathan Kuminga wants to have a consistent role with a team
Since he became part of the Warriors, there has always been a narrative that Jonathan Kuminga could be a star. However, he hasn't been incorporated into Steve Kerr's system, which has prevented him from being consistent.
Kuminga stated his desire for a solid role before his contract predicament with the Golden State Warriors.
“I did it here and there, but it was never a consistent role, a consistent role given to me,” Kuminga told Slater. “It only happens five games on, 10 games off. I want it to be a consistent role. Because I know what I got. I know what I could bring. I know how much work I put in. I know I’m dedicated to this game, how much I love the game.”
Jonathan Kuminga has a lot to show on the court, but needs more opportunities to present it. He's done it for a while with the Warriors, but wants to have a more defined role in the next chapter of his career.
