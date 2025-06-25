Jonathan Kuminga makes Warriors priority crystal clear amid trade buzz

One of the biggest concerns for the Golden State Warriors this summer is Jonathan Kuminga's future at the franchise. The Warriors and Kuminga failed to agree to a contract extension, and thus, he'll be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Ad

There are two ways for Golden State to consider regarding Kuminga: Either match whatever contract the 6-foot-8 forward gets or orchestrate a sign-and-trade.

For Jonathan Kuminga, his priority is his career and he wants to play for a team that could allow him to grow. Although he already won a championship with Golden State in 2022, the 22-year-old forward wants to see himself grow and emerge as a star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the young player talked about his summertime goals.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"That's what's been on my mind," Kuminga said. "Things take time, but I feel like I'm at the point where that has to be my priority, to just be one of the guys a team relies on.

"Aiming to be an All-Star. Multiple times. Aiming to be great... Wherever I'm going to be at, it don't matter if it's the Warriors or if it's anywhere else, it's something I want. I want to see what I could do. I know I got it. So I want to really see. I've never got that chance."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2024-25, Jonathan Kuminga showed flashes of being a star before he was injured. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 47 games. However, the organization's trade for Jimmy Butler hindered him from having playing time with the team.

In the second round of the playoffs, though, Kuminga showed why he has the potential to be a star. Without Steph Curry against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 20.8 points and three rebounds on 42.1% shooting from deep.

Ad

Jonathan Kuminga wants to have a consistent role with a team

Since he became part of the Warriors, there has always been a narrative that Jonathan Kuminga could be a star. However, he hasn't been incorporated into Steve Kerr's system, which has prevented him from being consistent.

Kuminga stated his desire for a solid role before his contract predicament with the Golden State Warriors.

Ad

“I did it here and there, but it was never a consistent role, a consistent role given to me,” Kuminga told Slater. “It only happens five games on, 10 games off. I want it to be a consistent role. Because I know what I got. I know what I could bring. I know how much work I put in. I know I’m dedicated to this game, how much I love the game.”

Jonathan Kuminga has a lot to show on the court, but needs more opportunities to present it. He's done it for a while with the Warriors, but wants to have a more defined role in the next chapter of his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.