  Jonathan Kuminga the only no-show as Jimmy Butler hosts Warriors leadership summit amid contract stalemate

Jonathan Kuminga the only no-show as Jimmy Butler hosts Warriors leadership summit amid contract stalemate

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 24, 2025 23:40 GMT
Jonathan Kuminga the only no-show as Jimmy Butler hosts Warriors leadership summit amid contract stalemate
Jonathan Kuminga the only no-show as Jimmy Butler hosts Warriors leadership summit amid contract stalemate - Images via IMAGN

The Jonathan Kuminga contract saga has reached a new level. The 22-year-old and the Golden State Warriors are at odds over his contract, and as a result, he will skip a player-led trip to San Diego this weekend, according to a Shams Charania report on Wednesday.

The team mini camp, led by Jimmy Butler, will see Kuminga be the only Warrior player absent.

"My understanding is that he's not appearing at this team function, this camaraderie mini-camp in San Diego," Charania said. "This is still at a stalemate."
Kuminga is a restricted free agent heading into the new season. The Warriors have reportedly extended a qualifying offer to him, reported to be $8 million for the 2025-26 season.

He is yet to accept the offer, but if he does, he would remain under the Warriors' control for the 2025-26 season and become and unrestricted free agent in 2026. The two sides have reportedly exchanged multiple long-term contract proposals, but they remain significantly apart in structure and terms.

Jonathan Kuminga is yet to cement a place in the team's starting five since being drafted with the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Last season, he averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

What's next for Jonathan Kuminga?

Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors have failed to agree to a contract renewal all through the offseason. Kuminga wants greater control, via the player option or the ability to veto trades, and compensation, with $25 million reportedly mentioned.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (center left) talks with owner Joe Lacob (center right) during the second quarter of the game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (center left) talks with owner Joe Lacob (center right) during the second quarter of the game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Warriors, on the other hand, have pushed team options in their offers. They have seemed more interested in structuring a deal they can trade or manage flexibly. There is a reported "final" offer in play that includes three years and $75.2 million, with a team option in the third year.

His agent said he may accept the qualifying offer if a more agreeable long-term deal doesn't come forth. After the Oct. 1 deadline elapses, it'd be interesting to see how much of the trade chatter materializes into a move.

Edited by Ubong Richard
