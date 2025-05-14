Jonathan Kuminga's alleged rift with Steve Kerr linked to Steph Curry incident, claims insider

During his tenure with the Golden State Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga has had a rather rocky relationship with the coaching staff. Ahead of their season potentially meeting its end, developments have come about regarding what caused this rift.

Ad

Kuminga has shown flahses of becoming a promising talent in the NBA, but he's always been hot-and-cold with Steve Kerr. He found himself at the end of bench constantly during the regular season and playoffs, and only started playing as of late due to injuries.

In a recent column for The Ringer, insider Logan Murdock touched on what has led to Jonathan Kuminga's constant change in role within the Warriors. One issue has to do with his style of play offensively. Kerr does not like how aggressive he can be hunting for his own shots, looking off Steph Curry and others to create for himself.

Ad

Trending

"Despite his talent, Kuminga’s propensity to look for his shot at the expense of the flow of Golden State’s offense has irked the coaching staff. During a late-season game against the Blazers, team sources say Kerr was incensed after several instances in which Kuminga looked off Curry to create his own offense."

Ad

Expand Tweet

(This is a developing story.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.