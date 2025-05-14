Jonathan Kuminga's alleged rift with Steve Kerr linked to Steph Curry incident, claims insider

During his tenure with the Golden State Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga has had a rather rocky relationship with the coaching staff. Ahead of their season potentially meeting its end, developments have come about regarding what caused this rift.
Kuminga has shown flahses of becoming a promising talent in the NBA, but he's always been hot-and-cold with Steve Kerr. He found himself at the end of bench constantly during the regular season and playoffs, and only started playing as of late due to injuries.
In a recent column for The Ringer, insider Logan Murdock touched on what has led to Jonathan Kuminga's constant change in role within the Warriors. One issue has to do with his style of play offensively. Kerr does not like how aggressive he can be hunting for his own shots, looking off Steph Curry and others to create for himself.
"Despite his talent, Kuminga’s propensity to look for his shot at the expense of the flow of Golden State’s offense has irked the coaching staff. During a late-season game against the Blazers, team sources say Kerr was incensed after several instances in which Kuminga looked off Curry to create his own offense."
(This is a developing story.)
