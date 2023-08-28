Luka Doncic has basketball fans in a frenzy with another dominant performance in the FIBA World Cup. Some even took a jab at one of the game's greatest players.

On day four of the World Cup, Slovenia found themselves matched up against Georgia. They ended up winning in dominant fashion, in large part because of Luka Doncic.

In 31 minutes of action, the Dallas Mavericks All-Star did a little bit of everything in the 88-67 victory. He finished with a stat line of 34 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Fans quickly began praising him on social media, stating he is doing stuff Michael Jordan couldn't do.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

En route to scoring his 34 points, Doncic pulled off a move made famous by another Dallas Mavericks legend. After knocking down a one-legged fadeaway jumper, the comparisons to Dirk Nowitzki were quickly brought up.

Expand Tweet

Following this win, Doncic and Slovenia will be back in action on August 30th. Next up on their sechedule is a meeting with Cape Verde.

How has Luka Doncic performed so far this World Cup?

Heading into the FIBA World Cup, Luka Doncic was expected to be one of the top players in the tournament. Despite a wide array of NBA players competing this summer, none are on his level. As someone with years of international play under his belt, he thrives in these settings.

The win against Georgia moved Slovenia to 2-0 in the World Cup. Their first win came on day two, when they beat Venezuela by a final score of 100-85.

Similar to the matchup against Georgia, Doncic put up big numbers in the opening game. In just 30 minutes of action, he was able to put up 37 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Slovenia cracked the top ten in the power rankings heading into the World Cup, and now we are seeing why. While they have been lesser opponents, Doncic has proven to be an unstoppable force. If he is able to maintain this level of play throughout, Slovenia might find themselves in a position to win a medal.

It's still early, but Doncic has by far been the most impressive player in the World Cup. He is once again proving that he is not only one of the top players in the NBA, but in the world as well.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)