"Jordan-esque" - Stephen A. Smith pays ultimate compliment to Anthony Edwards as Wolves star scores massive win over Nikola Jokic's Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves, led by star guard Anthony Edwards, defeated the Denver Nuggets 140-139 in double overtime. While most media members are heaping praise on Nikola Jokic, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith gave Edwards his flowers.

On Wednesday’s episode of ESPN’s First Take, Smith asserted that Anthony Edwards is incredibly exciting to watch. He went further to compare the former Georgia star to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

"Ant-Man is one of the greatest shows in basketball. And I'm gonna encourage the NBA... to continue to watch this brother and put that brother on National TV... I'm just watching his game, it's Jordan-esque."

Edwards led the Timberwolves to their third consecutive win in the league and sixth consecutive regular-season victory over the Nuggets. He recorded 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates after scoring on a three point shot against the Denver Nuggets in the first half at Ball Arena on April 1, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. - Source: Getty

The game, though, was dominated by Nikola Jokic's 60-point triple-double. The reigning MVP ended the game with 61 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 61% from the field and 54.5% from the 3-point line.

Anthony Edwards praises rival Nikola Jokic after thrilling Timberwolves' OT win

Anthony Edwards rarely considers other players better than him, but he made an exception for Nikola Jokic after the thrilling double OT contest at the Ball Arena on Tuesday.

Edwards spoke to reporters after the game. He called Jokic "the best basketball player" and was in complete awe of him.

"That might've been the best game of my life that I've been a part of," Edwards said, via Dane Moore on X. "Nikola Jokic, bruh, oh my God. He might be the best basketball player I've ever seen, like close up, besides myself to myself. Bruh, he's incredible, bruh. The MVP race is tough, man—I don't know—he had 60!"

Edwards is averaging 27.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game for Minnesota (44-32), who are in seventh place in the hotly contested Western Conference standings.

Jokic, on the other hand, averages 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists for the Nuggets (47-29), who are third in the West.

